These Famous Couples Reunited After A Major Breakup

True love prevails for these couples!

What's meant to be will be and for some celebrity couples, they're just meant to be together! While reconciling with an ex isn't always the best idea, for some famous duos, a little time and space is exactly what their relationship needed. And it definitely doesn't hurt that they had a lot of fans rooting for them to make things work!

From Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to Justin and Hailey Bieber, these couples have proven that true love will prevail. Despite some bumps in the road (and a few nasty breakups) these famous duos found their way back to each other, even after calling it quits.

Find out which celeb couples reconciled after breaking up...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the latest celebrity couple to prove that those who are meant to be together will find their way back to each other. The duo first met on the set of "Gigli" in 2002 and quickly began dating, earning the nickname "Bennifer” from fans. They eventually got engaged but just days before their September 2003 wedding they postponed the big event due to the excessive media attention surrounding their nuptials. By 2004, the couple had completely called it quits but never revealed the reason behind the split.

Now 17 years later, the couple are reportedly rekindling their relationship and have been spotted together on several occasions, including trips to Montana and Miami. While they haven't confirmed their relationship yet, it sure looks like they're enjoying their time together.

2. Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first connected in 2015 and things seemed to be serious with Gigi appearing in Zayn's "Pillowtalk" music video and a couple's photoshoot for Vogue. But over the next few years, the couple were the subject of on-and-off dating rumors. In 2016, the duo briefly separated and reunited. Things appeared to be going well until they announced their split in 2018. In a statement confirming their breakup, Gigi left the door open for a reconciliation, writing , "As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be."

Things were definitely meant to be for the couple who reunited in 2020 and later announced that they were pregnant with their first child. In 2021, Gigi gave birth to their daughter Khai and the family are thriving together.

3. Prince William & Kate Middleton

Prince William first met Kate Middleton while they were studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The couple spent much of their college career together but in 2007, they went their separate ways. Although they didn't specify why they broke up, the split was brief and they reconciled later that year. Kate later said that she valued their time apart, and it made her a stronger person.

"You find out things about yourself that maybe you hadn't realized, or I think you can get quite consumed by a relationship when you're younger, and I really valued that time for me as well although I didn't think it at the time," Kate explained.

They went on to get engaged in 2010 and tied the knot the following year. They now share three children.

4. Justin & Hailey Bieber

When he was just a teen, Justin Bieber was introduced to his future wife Hailey by her father Stephen Baldwin. The duo became close friends and were spotted attending church together, hanging with friends, and even vacationing together. Things eventually took a romantic turn and they made things Instagram official in early 2016. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long before a dramatic split, leading to a period of no contact for almost two years. It reportedly got so bad that they couldn't even be in the same room together.

But in 2018, the duo rekindled their romance and after less than two months of dating, the couple got engaged. By September Justin and Hailey had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse and celebrated with a massive wedding with friends the following year.

"I think I always knew if we did ever work things out and get back together, it was going to be a situation where it was very serious and we were gonna get married or [it] was going to lead to that. I didn't necessarily know what the timeline was gonna be. I just trusted and I think [it] was such a huge leap of faith," Hailey said on Now With Natalie.

Pink and her now-husband Carey Hart first met while she was attending the Summer X Games in Philadelphia in 2001. The couple began dating but in 2003, they briefly split. The couple went on to reconcile and in 2005, Pink proposed to Carey while he was in the middle of a motocross race. They tied the knot the following year.

Unfortunately, in 2008 the couple hit a bump in the road and decided it was best for them to go their separate ways, with a vow to remain friends. While separated, the duo chose to attend couple's therapy and ultimately reconciled in 2010. Pink credits her "So What" music video for bringing them back together and then a special night where she asked to reunite.

"I had made him a photo album of all the cards he had ever given me, of all the photos of our entire relationship. I spent months on this album...On [one] page, there was a picture of a baby. And I wrote: 'The rest is unwritten.' The divorce papers that we never signed were behind that page. I was like, 'The rest is up to you,'" Pink told RedBook.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have now been married for quite some time, but at one point they temporarily called it quits. The couple first met at a birthday party and eventually began dating, going public with their relationship in May of 2007. The couple were going strong until 2011, when they announced they were mutually parting ways and would remain friends.

Several months later, the duo were spotted hanging out again and by December of that year, Justin had proposed. The couple tied the knot the following year and now share two children.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom first met back in 2016 and privately began dating a few months later. They made things Instagram official in May of that year and continued to have fun together, dressing up for Halloween and even being spotted on a naked paddleboarding excursion! Then, in March of 2017, the couple’s reps announced that the duo were “taking respectful, loving space” apart from each other.

Several months later, Katy and Orlando were spotted attending a concert together which Katy coyly addressed by saying, "It's nice to keep people you love around you." By early 2018, the couple confirmed they were back together and made their red-carpet debut at an event in Monaco. The following year, the couple got engaged and in 2020, they welcomed their first child.

Hilary Duff and her future husband Matthew Koma met for the first time while working on her album "Breathe In. Breathe Out." in 2015. They didn't make their relationship red carpet official until 2017 and while things seemed to be going well, the pair called it quits just a few months later. Fortunately, the duo reunited later that year, which Hilary says was the third time they decided to date.

"It's going so great. I mean, this is the third time that we've dated. I think that you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn't work out the first time, the second time, as long as there's not too much damage done, then, it can always work out again," Hilary said on "The Talk."

The following year, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. In 2019, the couple got engaged and officially tied the knot later that year. Since then, the Hilary and Matthew have welcomed their second child and are still going strong.

9. Patrick Dempsey & Jillian Fink

Patrick Dempsey first met his wife Jillian Fink when he came to her salon to get his hair cut. After several years of friendship, the couple went on their first date and three months later, they moved in together. They eventually tied the knot in 1999 and in the following years, welcomed three children together.

Then in 2015, Jillian filed for divorce and the couple released a statement explaining that while they were mutually parting ways, they would always look out for the wellbeing of their family. Fortunately, the couple were able to work through their issues with the help of therapy and called off their divorce later that year.

"Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of. I didn't feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started. You can only do one thing at a time and do it well. I [learned] to prioritize. Our union has to be the priority. I wasn't prepared to give up on her and she wasn’t either. We both wanted to fight for it," Patrick told People.

Back in 2007, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade met while co-hosting a Super Bowl party. After Dwayne filed for divorce from his wife, the duo began dating. Despite some bumps in the road because of Dwayne's ex, things seemed to be going well. Unfortunately, "distance and scheduling" led to a split for the couple in 2013.

"I couldn't take time off, and I missed some quality togetherness we desperately needed. Over the summer, I reassessed priorities. I'd always wanted an awesome career with back-to-back projects, but I realized I wasn't willing to sacrifice my relationship for it,” Gabrielle told Glamour.

The couple reunited later that year and by December they were engaged. Gabrielle and Dwayne tied the knot the following year and welcomed their daughter Kaavia James in 2018.

Cardi B and Offset have had a complicated on-and-off relationship but now realize they're better together. The couple first began dating in early 2017 after the release of their collaboration "Lick" and despite frequently denying relationship rumors, the couple secretly got married that September. After what seemed like a complicated few months of their relationship, Cardi announced she was expecting their first child. In December of 2018, Cardi officially announced that she was splitting with Offset.

Following the split, Offset made some grand gestures to try to win Cardi back, including a pleading video on Instagram. The following month, the couple officially reconciled, with Cardi telling Vogue she prayed on the issue and "believes in forgiveness." Things seemed to be going well until Cardi unexpectedly filed for divorce in September of 2020. Just two months later, she called it off.

"I just be starting to miss [him]. It's hard not to talk to your best friend. It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," Cardi later said during an Instagram live.

12. Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine first met Behati Prinsloo when he was looking for a model to take part in a music video in 2012. Although Behati didn't end up doing the video, the duo stayed in touch via email and soon began dating. The couple made their first public appearance that October but in May of 2013 they went their separate ways. Although Adam was briefly rumored to be dating Nina Agdal, he reconciled with Behati in July and the couple were quickly engaged.

"We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged, and got married. It was a wild ride!" Behati told Porter.