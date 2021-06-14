Dad Accidentally Shoots 9-Year-Old Son in the Chest in Suspected Road Rage Incident

ABC News

He thought there was someone following them.

A Texas father accidentally shot his own son in the chest after a suspected road rage incident.

The 9-year-old boy is in critical condition in hospital after being struck while sitting in the back of his dad's car. The incident occurred at around 11 PM on Friday night as the pair were driving to their home in Houston's Fifth Ward.

After getting involved in a road rage incident, the father said he believed he was being followed by another car and pulled out a gun, according to ABC News affiliate KTRK.

They reached their home without incident; but as the man tried to holster the weapon, he said it accidentally discharged and hit the boy.

The father immediately rushed him to a nearby fire station, before he was transported to Texas Children's Hospital; he was listed as in critical condition, but is expected to survive.