Tori Spelling Reveals Dean McDermott Sleeps In a Separate Room Amid Rumors of Marital Woes

Getty

Tori Spelling responded to the rumors she is having issues in her marriage with Dean McDermott.

During her Wednesday appearance on SiriusXM Radio Andy's "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress was asked by Jeff if there were "problems at home."

"'Cause I feel like you would have told me if there was problems at home, right?" the "Flipping Out" vet added.

Tori responded with a laugh, "No. 'Cause then you spill my s--- right here. Of course, I'm not going to tell you what's really going on."

Jeff went on to say he noticed Tori had put back on her wedding ring, but still wondered if the couple were sleeping in the same bed.

"You know what, right now my kids and dogs sleep in my bed," the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum answered.

"Okay, so that's a 'no,'" Jeff chimed in. "So, he's in the guest room?"

Tori replied, "He's in a room."

While Jeff said there is truth to rumors at times, he insisted he wants Tori and Dean, who share five children, to stay together. He also joked that Tori could reveal whatever she'd like on his show, calling it a "safe space."

“Since he left -- this is not good you guys -- but since he left -- he was gone for six months filming in another country -- [the children] all stayed with me," Tori explained. "So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms."

She reiterated that there are also pets, including three dogs, which sleep in the room as well.

"Sounds healthy," quipped Jeff.

Back in March, Tori fueled the rumors she and Dean were having marital woes after she was spotted without her wedding ring.