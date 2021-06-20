Khloe Kardashian Confirms What Surgery She's Had Done During KUWTK Reunion

Getty

Khloe reveals what work she's had done and talks about how her self-confidence has changed over time.

Khloe Kardashian confirmed one piece of fan speculation during Part 2 of E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion: She's had a nose job.

While the reality star has denied it in the past, she came clean during a conversation with Andy Cohen about how her insecurities around body image have changed since the show started 20 season ago. She made the big reveal after Cohen asked, "Is there something that has been written about you or talked about that you feel like, this is something that I always get and it's just not true?"

"For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,'" Khloe answered. "But I've had one nose job, Dr. Raj Kanodia, and everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me. You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose."

She added that she'd done injections, but isn't a fan of Botox after she "responded horribly" to it in the past.

During the conversation, Khloe explained how her self-confidence has ebbed and flowed throughout her time in reality TV. She said that she was very confident and secure before the show and didn't start getting hard on herself about her image until blogs started commenting on her appearance after the first season.

"That's when all that narrative of 'Fugly' or crazy things that I wasn't even aware of about myself, I think that's when I started to become hard on myself," she said. "I didn't know how much bigger I was, I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

When Cohen asked whether she felt like Kim and Kourtney got "preferential treatment for how they looked," Khloe said that's how it felt, 100%.

"We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes. I was told by so many different stylists -- I was given 2-3 different pieces of clothing and that's it -- not to worry because I would be in the background anyway," she recalled. "It would always be them two and me behind them. It was never a question, it was fact and it was very blatant as well."

Khloe added that she was "very secure" when the show began, then she became insecure due to the public's opinions of her, before she "had a good run of being secure." She added that, recently, she's become insecure again.

Cohen opened up the conversation a little bit when he asked all the women whether they felt like they were promoting unattainable standards of beauty in any way, which Kim and Kendall both denied.