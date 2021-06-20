What Happened When Andy Brought Up Blac Chyna's Lawsuit During KUWTK Reunion

E!/Getty

As Khloe talked about Rob tip-toeing back into the spotlight, Blac Chyna's lawsuit against their whole family came up.

While Rob Kardashian didn't appear during the big "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, he and his ex Blac Chyna were a topic of conversation in Part 2.

During the special, host Andy Cohen noted that after some time away from the show, he started to tip-toe back into the spotlight this last season, while also focusing a bit on his fitness off-screen. When he asked what changed, Khloe Kardashian took the question and said "he just needed a break."

"I think a lot of his personal relationships really, it's not so much about physical appearance, it's how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they've treated him and how he felt they may have used him to get to certain areas and levels and I think that really affected him," she continued, not naming names.

"My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality. I think he's just getting stronger," she added. "I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes and he's stronger and feeling better to be around and more vulnerable or exposed."

She said Rob is "really feeling good about himself right now. She added that, before he came out to do something like this reunion "where he has to address probably the part of what made him take a break," he's working on himself to get, as Andy called it, "a fresh start ."

While Khloe didn't mention Chyna's name, Andy did, saying it "must be hard coparenting with someone who's suing his entire family." Chyna, also the mother to Rob's daughter Dream, filed a lawsuit against the Kardashians in 2017, claiming they went behind her back to get her reality show with Rob canceled. She later alleged racism played a factor, though the family has denied all her claims.

"We could only imagine how hard that is," said Khloe, before saying they all know how "guilty" he feels for getting them into this situation. "None of us make him feel bad about it."

"Dream is honestly one of the incredible little girls in the entire world. We never blur the two, we separate completely and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position and so we never try to make Rob feel anymore guilty, that's out of his control," she added.