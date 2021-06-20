Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Detail Jordyn Woods Fallout on KUWTK Reunion

E!/Getty

As Khloe addresses Tristan's cheating, Kim keeps it "real" about Jordyn and Kylie chimes in on her former friend.

Part 2 of the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion aired Sunday night on E! -- and Khloe Kardashian was front and center for a lot of it.

Andy Cohen pulled no punches when he brought up her sometimes-complicated love life with Tristan Thompson, who she confirmed she was back together with after two different cheating scandals. During the conversation, Jordyn Woods' name came up, with Kylie Jenner giving some insight into their fallout and Kim Kardashian fiercely defending her family's decision to break free from their former friend.

The Tristan talk started with Cohen asking whether Khloe suspected anything was going on the first time he cheated, when she was pregnant with the couple's daughter True.

"No. I didn't. Finding out two days before going into labor, I didn't have enough time or energy to process what was happening and I just wanted to have my baby and it just happened," she said.

Despite the chaos, Khloe still allowed Tristan in the delivery room when she gave birth, explaining that she didn't want her issues with Thompson to affect their child or their memories should their daughter want to watch the birth video someday. She also recalled how "overwhelmed" she felt in Cleveland after welcoming their daughter.

"I'm now in Cleveland stuck here, in this media storm. I couldn't really face going home either. I felt so overwhelmed, if I go home there's gonna be all this paparazzi, everyone asking questions, everyone coming over, I needed to just be alone with my daughter," she said.

When an audience member asked how she knew Tristan wouldn't cheat again after she took him back, Khloe of course replied that he had. In 2017, he allegedly made a pass at Jordyn during a party, with Woods saying he kissed her but adding that she was "no homewrecker" in the situation.

Cohen then asked Khloe where she stands with Jordyn now. "I personally don't talk to her but I think she's doing really well in her personal life," she replied.

Andy also asked a fan question wondering why she didn't give the "same pass" to Woods as she did to Thompson, accusing her of holding a grudge against Jordyn and not her other half.

"I'm really happy to hear that question because I think that's a huge misconception. I have -- and that's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire -- I've actually tweeted, done InstaStories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn," said Khloe "I think people make mistakes, people live and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion. I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life. I have to forgive these people for me. It's on them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don't repeat these same cycles that they're doing. of course I forgive Jordyn."

Kylie was then asked if she and her former bestie ever talked about the Tristan situation. "Jordyn and I did have a talk after that," she said. "When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn't be friends. It was kind of an overnight thing and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me."

Khloe went on to say that Jordyn has never personally apologized to her, never sent the letter she wrote for her, but still wouldn't have a problem if Kylie wanted to be friends with her again.

"I have told Kylie, intimately, that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again. My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue I would have with another individual," said Khloe. "If I can allow Tristan back in my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people. Kylie, we've had these conversations. If Kylie wants Jordyn to be her friend, that's up to Kylie."

That's when Kim interjected and told everyone she was going to "keep it real."

"Tristan has a baby with Khloe, so Tristan will always be in our lives one way or the other. If a girl was ... if anyone else came in the situation, I wouldn't choose to want to spend all my extra time ...," she said, trailing off. "I get it, Tristan's family, we have to always keep it cool, there's a baby involved. If there's no babies involved and shit goes down, sorry."

Khloe reiterated she didn't want to be the one standing between Kylie and Jordyn, if Jenner wanted to try and patch things up.

"I said to her 100 times, I never want Kylie to fast-forward 10 years and Kylie to be like, 'I really regret not getting to be back friends with Jordyn again' or she has resentment towards me," said Khloe. "I don't care enough to ever hurt my sister."

The conversation then shifted back to Tristan, as Andy noted that their social media activity sure made it look like the two were very much back together.

"We weren't for Season 20, we weren't together and then, I don't know, we really, really became genuine, great friends with one another and great coparents, he's a great dad," said Khloe. "Coparenting's not the thing, it just was this natural progression and I'm not saying that's what I would encourage other people to do, it's what naturally happened for him and I."

"I know the growth and all the work he's done, I know all the help he's got and the constant efforts he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she continued. "You could ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I wouldn't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't really serious."

Kris Jenner also said she was impressed with how he "really showed her how he could step it up as a man and take responsibility for what had happened," adding that Tristan came to each of them and apologized for what he did to Khloe.