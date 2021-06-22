Cara Delevingne's L.A. Home Has a Vagina Tunnel, Ball Pit and Her Own 'Pink P---- Palace'

YouTube

The model's video tour for Architectural Digest is a must-see.

Cara Delevingne's home might just be one of the most unique in Hollywood.

Where else will you find a clear piano, Gucci wallpaper, custom-made "vagina tunnel," a David Bowie shrine, "David Lynch-inspired poker room" and, yes, even a ball pit?

The model opens up her funky and fierce Los Angeles' pad for the new issue of Architectural Digest, not only appearing in a cover feature, but giving the publication a video tour of the one-of-a-kind abode.

While the house was built in 1941 and the previous owners were fans of a black and white color palette, Delevingne and Nicolò Bini made the home unmistakably hers.

"This house is one of my favorite places to be, it's kind of like an adult playhouse I like to call it," she says in the video, before showing off her entryway art installation from James Turrell -- a favorite of both Kanye West and Kendall Jenner's as well.

After showing off a main sitting area with Gucci crane wallpaper and lattice work, Delevingne moves into her blue kitchen with a "rotisserie chicken thing" she's never once used. In another living area with a clear piano and Playboy pinball machine -- a nod to one of the home's "inspirations," Hugh Hefner -- Delevingne shows off the custom-made "vagina tunnel" connecting two rooms.

The secret tunnel of pink fabric is hidden behind one of the walls, with the "lovely labia" exiting through a washing machine facade in another room. Then theres' her Bowie shrine, a collection of Japanese puzzle boxes and a Chanel surf board.

"The theme of this is definitely like a Mad Hatter's Tea Party, there's a jungle theme, there's Beverly Hills Hotel, there's an old English style in here, but also L.A. and plants galore," she said of her bedroom. "It's definitely jungle, but a little more mad."

Off the bedroom, there's an outdoor sitting area, a steam shower, giant shoe closet filled with "lots of stripper heels" and a "His and Hers sink ... or Hers and Hers sink, depending on my mood."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Other highlights include a billiard room with vintage pool table and secret door, tiger carpeting up the stairs, a hat wall, costume cupboard, "Twin Peaks"-y poker room and a ball pit Delevingne puts to great use lifting her spirits.

"The meaning I have from this house is just never grow up, always kind of maintain some kind of childlike innocence or joy or need for fun," she explains. "You can't cry in a ball pit, I've tried ... every stress I've had is just gone into the balls."

The upper level also has a movie theaters, jungle-themed bar, arcade console, rock band area and another room she calls her "pink p---- palace," equipped with velvet walls and a stripper pole. Outdoors, there's a pool, another bar, an "insane" cabana and even trampolines built into the ground.