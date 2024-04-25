Julia Fox Won't Be Defined by 'Sour' Kanye West Relationship: 'I Want to Stand On My Own Two Feet'

Getty

Fox says dating West for one month is "why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend."

Julia Fox doesn't need a man to back her.

In a new interview with InStyle, the model-actress looked back on her relationship with Kanye West, and shared why their one-month love affair left a "sour" taste in her mouth.

"I mean, I think we all know what it is. Dating that man for a month -- one month," Fox said, referring to West. "And that's why I have such a sour taste in my mouth about dating anyone in this sphere. Because I don't ever want to just be known as someone's girlfriend. I know I'm so much more than that."

Fox and West dated for just one month starting in January 2022 -- a whirlwind romance that was filed with baby Birkin bags, show-stopping fashion looks and some PDA. But it wasn't all fun and games, with the 34-year-old actress writing in her memoir, Down the Drain, that she felt used by the YEEZUS rapper.

"I feel like that happens so much to women in this industry. They're only as good as their partner or they can make a whole career off being some guy's partner," she told InStyle. "But regardless, either way, it becomes their identity. And I feel like I have to transcend that, and I want to break that mold, and I want to just stand on my own two feet and not need a man to back me."

Fox said she played that role for years, and is hoping now, as she's established herself both on screen and in the world of fashion, that people are starting to take notice of her for her.

"I want to keep establishing myself. And maybe one day I'll even be taken seriously," the OMG Fashun co-host added.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox discussed how fame has evolved and her rise to it, due in part to the success of the Josh Safdie-directed, Uncut Gems, which saw Fox acting opposite Adam Sandler.

"I think fame found me because of Uncut Gems. But even before that, I was a hood celebrity. People always knew me and I was always around. But I think that had to do with the fact that I was just really crazy and rowdy and I had a fat a-- and guys really liked me," Fox quipped. "And I would smoke blunts with the guys. I would get into fights with people. I was just known for being a terror. So it was more like an infamy."

Fame also changed her and her life, with Fox telling the outlet, "One thing that changed when I became famous was I'd always just been a troll commenter. I would just comment stupid, funny stuff. And then I remember, 'Oh my God, I'm getting in trouble for my troll comments.' People are reposting it and making TikTok videos. They're like, '[Julia's] insensitive! [Julia doesn't] care about this!' Dude, I was just kidding."

"So that was another thing, just being held to an insanely high standard where I have to be this Mother Teresa person," she continued. "No, I'm just a troll like you. It's just funny. L-O-L. I like to like problematic posts because it's funny to me, but now I can't. So that was another thing, just feeling like, 'Oh my God, I have to be perfect all the time now.'"

Sometimes, the trolling is turned back on her, but Fox said she's here for it, and loves that people have fun with her content.

"I think it's so funny because I have a painful level of self-awareness, believe it or not. I just choose to be this way, but I know that it's crazy. I know the sound bites were crazy. As I was doing the voiceover, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is crazy.' I love that people can have fun with the content I'm putting out into the world. I feel like that's the point," Fox explained.