That Time Kelly Osbourne 'Almost Died' After Brother Jack Shot Her

"I did shoot you," Jack Osbourne confirmed as the siblings relived the incident on their family podcast, while Kelly shared "the most painful part" and Sharon Osbourne tried to minimize the whole thing to keep the peace between siblings.

Siblings fight and make up and then reminisce about all the crazy times when they get older. That was definitely the case on the latest episode of The Osbournes family podcast when Kelly shouted to Jack, "You shot me!"

In her defense, he didn't deny the charge at all. "I did shoot you," he agreed in a clip Kelly shared to her Instagram page.

"And I almost died," she shot back.

It was at this point that Sharon chimed in to try and keep things from escalating -- apparently again -- between her children.

"Yeah, but come on," she said dismissively. "What kind of gun was it." Surprisingly, her gambit worked as they immediately stopped going at one another and agreed ... to disagree with her!

"It was a pellet gun," Jack conceded, but quickly added, "You can still kill someone with a pellet gun."

Kelly certainly wasn't going to be deterred, going on to explain to her mother how painful it was for her, even if she didn't die. "Mum it went straight through my leg and out the other side," she lamented.

After Ozzy asked her if it hurt, she told him "It felt like someone putting a hot poker through my leg really fast."

"But that wasn't what was painful about it. "The most painful part--" she began, before Jack interrupted her. "Was your pride?" he interjected.

"No, f--k my pride," she replied.

"It was this tiny hospital in the middle of nowhere England in the '90s," she explained. "Their X-ray machine wasn't working so they got this long cue tip and wrapped it in gauze and dipped it in iodine and poked it through the hole to make sure there were no bits."