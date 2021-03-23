You Can Start Ordering COVID-19 Home Testing Kits Via DoorDash

Getty/DoorDash

Both kits have been approved by the FDA for at-home testing.

Online food ordering and delivery giant, DoorDash, is expanding their horizons and teaming up with Vault Health and Everlywell, to provide at home COVID-19 testing kits.

This means that DoorDash customers can order testing kits directly from the app in 12 different markets, or you can order kits directly through 20 markets with same-day delivery through DoorDash at Vault Health's website.

The two kits are considered to be the most accurate form of molecular testing on the market, containing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Additionally, both kits have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for at-home testing.

Both kits range in price and follow different guidelines for administering, the Everlywell testing kit costs $109 and is a self-administered nasal swab, while the Vault Health kit is a bit more at $119 and involves a health professional supervising the process through virtual portals like Zoom.

Luckily, both companies promise test results back within 24 to 48 hours after taking the test.

If you reside in Baltimore, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, or Phoenix your city already approves of this distribution mechanism, as the company announced more cities will be added shortly.

Meanwhile Vault Health offers its amenities to cities such as Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and San Diego, and other various markets.

This news comes off the heel of DoorDash's venture with DashMart convenience store platform, which is a virtual marketplace set up to resemble CVS or 7-Eleven, where you can order different convenience store items like snacks, groceries, and other goods you'd commonly find at a corner store or pharmacy through the DoorDash app.

Giving customers a more intimate shopping experience the enterprise even sources local restaurants' products to give the feel of a boutique shop through DashMart.