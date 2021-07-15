Erika Jayne Breaks Down Over Claims Tom Girardi Divorce Is a 'Sham' on RHOBH

Bravo

Erika Jayne's divorce from her estranged husband Tom Girardi is hitting her hard.

During Wednesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the 50-year-old reality star was visibly shaken over news reports claiming her divorce is a "sham."

Last November, Erika filed for divorce from Tom, 82, citing irreconcilable differences after being married to him for 21 years. A lawsuit was filed against the former couple in December, accusing Tom of misappropriating "at least $2 million in client money," per TMZ. The money was due to the families of the victims of a 2018 Boeing jet crash in Indonesia. The former couple is accused of faking the divorce to help conceal their involvement with the embezzlement case.

While speaking to co-stars Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards over Zoom -- the group had to quarantine after Kyle, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton tested positive for Covid-19 -- Erika addressed the claims.

"This sucks so bad," she told Lisa and Kyle. "The things that are being said are just wrong, people are believing them and they are everywhere and it's terrible. And I'm here by myself."

"What's being said, it's just insane, that my divorce is a sham? But nobody cares about the facts," Erika said.

In a confessional, Erika added, "Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful."

"It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some a------ to say it was a sham and for everybody to believe it."

"When I filed this divorce, I was a gold digger," Erika told Lisa and Kyle. "This week you're a conspirator. I mean, what the f---?! And neither one of them are true."

A producer asked Erika a few questions about the lawsuit in a confessional. While Erika didn't reveal how she first heard about the lawsuit, she stated that she doesn't know why she's named in the lawsuit that she has "nothing to do with."

Continuing the discussion with Lisa and Kyle, Erika called the situation "depressing" and became emotional as she again denied the claims.

"I didn't do this," she said, tearing up. "I didn't do this."

Later in the episode, Erika voiced her concerns over how her estranged husband's legal woes could possibly affect her and her career.

"People think that Erika Jayne brought down Tom Girardi," she said in a confessional. "Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi. I don't want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created."

"I fear starting over," Erika continued. "The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me."

Meanwhile, at the end of the episode, Erika completely broke down during a conversation with Kyle, who became emotional herself seeing her friend in pain. She said she wants to tell her "side of the story," but said "it's just not the right time."

"I've never been this overwhelmed and in a place where my hands are literally tied," Erika said through tears, adding that she "never could have predicted this."

"There's nothing I can do except wait to tell my side of the story and the feeling of just not knowing and then these huge things being alleged and just having to defend yourself," she told Kyle, continuing to cry. "It's just a lonely, lonely place to be."

Erika reiterated that her "divorce is not a sham."

"Nobody wants to be in the position I'm in right now," she explained. "It's really unenviable being the possible target of a federal criminal investigation is, like, not cool. To have all of those things said about you, which are not true, and then to have everyone basically question everything. It's lonely and it's quiet and you would be shocked how quickly people turn on you, how quickly people distance themselves from you. Automatically they turn because they don't want to be involved. But they were there when it was good, though."

"Want to know who your friends are? Go broke," she added in a confessional. "Want to know who your friends are? Go to jail. Want to know who your friends are? Ask them to help you bury a body, I don't know. You'll find out who's there for you."

Erika told Kyle that she hoped "someone's checking on Tom because he's not good." She also noted that she hadn't spoken to her estranged husband since she left.

"Tom is a proud man," she explained. "One of the reasons I filed for divorce is the resistance to anything. The resistance to a conversation, the resistance to, 'Hey, you know, I noticed that you can't see well.''

"'What are you talking about? I'm fine,'" Erika said. "'No, you can't see well. You can't hear. You're f------ degrading in front of me and you're ignoring it.'"

In addition to his ongoing legal troubles, Tom has had health concerns and was placed under the conservatorship after suffering a medical emergency. A month later, he was diagnosed with late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia after undergoing an exam as part of his brother Robert's attempt to be placed as a permanent conservator.