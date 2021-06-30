Erika Jayne Calls Tom Girardi 'Mean and Utterly Dismissive' as She Gets Real About Divorce on RHOBH

Bravo/AP

Erika also reacts to rumors Tom was spotted with another woman ... and gossip about her hooking up with Scooter Braun and Gleb Savchenko.

After opening up big time about her divorce from Tom Girardi last week on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," star Erika Jayne continued to discuss what allegedly went on behind closed doors with friends and viewers on Wednesday's new episode.

The hour opened with her going on a joyride in cost Sutton Stracke's Bentley, which Sutton referred to her "midlife crisis divorcee" gift to herself. In a confessional, Erika doubted she'd have the same expendable income following her split from Tom.

"Based on Tom's previous 2 divorces, he's a fighting mother f---er until the end. If I got a Bentley out of this divorce, I'd be thrilled," she joked, before Sutton treated her to a relaxing spa day.

"I have moments where I feel good and moments that I feel really lost," Erika told her costar, adding that she and Tom had not been speaking over phone or via text message. "What is there to say, I'm sure he's mad at me."

When the two bonded over being married to "very powerful men," Erika noted they can also be "very, very possessive." She added, "If you think he's going to roll over and say here, 'Honey, here's your small fortune.' Are you f---ing kidding me?"

"I know who Tom is, I know how mean and utterly dismissive Tom is. I saw it for 22 years," she continued. "It's not like he's gonna say, 'Oh, great, do you want the sofa?'"

Stracke also asked whether Erika was mad Tom never went to see her perform in "Chicago" on Broadway. She previously claimed on "Watch What Happens Live" that he did plan on coming, but the Covid shutdown shuttered those plans.

"Yeah. It hurt. A lot of the reason I was on Broadway was because of all the great support Tom has given me throughout the years," she told Sutton, adding that she doubted he had any regrets about not going. "This was the payoff. Why weren't you there, even come for 24 hours?"

"Your wife that you have supported and funded becomes a lead on Broadway and you don't come to the show?" she added in a confessional. "And then I have to go out there and defend it. Now you tell me if I feel loved."

The one good thing to come out of that situation, however, was Erika realizing she was fine on her own in NYC, making her believe she'll "be okay" going forward.

Later in the hour, Erika addressed a number of rumors about both hers and Tom's love lives post-split.

Garcelle Beauvais got some second-hand intel that Tom was spotted out with a blonde 60-year-old woman. While Erika said it was "possible," she had no clue who that woman was and wasn't aware of any third party involved in their marriage. In a confessional, however, she added, "It's not the first time I've heard it" -- and joked, "But if I'm 81.5 years old and out there still trying to get some p---y, hats off to you, player."

She also responded to headlines linking her with both Scooter Braun and her former "Dancing with the Stars" partner Gleb Savchenko, saying she hadn't seen either of them in 4-5 years.

"It's silly as f---. Who comes up with this s---?" she said with a laugh. "If I gave a s---, I'd sue, but I have so much on my plate, I don't really care."