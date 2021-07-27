Top 10 Most Successful Celebrity Owned Beauty Brands

Getty

Selena Gomez's is the newest, and Kylie Jenner's has the most followers... but neither one is top.

Celebrity ventures into the beauty, health and wellness industry are not new. Many Hollywood women have used their famous faces to market products that promise results and these business ventures have proven that these celebs are more than just their on-screen/social media personas!

Some of the most notable celebrity beauty brands include Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop — but according to figures compiled by Cosmetify.com, Instagram followers and longevity do not necessarily correlate directly into cold hard cash.

The top ten celebrity beauty brands may surprise you.... keep reading to find out!

10. Gwyneth Paltrow - Goop

Getty

Last but certainly not least, Goop by Gwyneth Paltrow comes in at number 10 with 13 years in the business, and $45 million in annual revenue. The brand primarily features skincare and wellness products and originally was introduced as a weekly email newsletter that offered new age advice.

A true veteran in the celebrity beauty/wellness world, Goop holds a following of 1.6 million on Instagram. While Goop continues to share lifestyle advice ranging from sexual health to food and home, its fans and consumers keep Goop products hyped!

9. Drew Barrymore - Flower Beauty

Getty

With eight years in the beauty business, Drew Barrymore's Flower Beauty ranks at number nine. Her line generates $50 million in revenue and boasts a following of 548,000 on Instagram.

Barrymore says her inspiration behind Flower Beauty stems from her desire to create quality products at an affordable price, and is targeted to the vast majority of consumers who can't afford lipsticks that break the bank. Flower Beauty holds an exclusive contract with Walmart and her products retail for $20 or less.

8. Selena Gomez - Rare Beauty

Getty

Celebrating its one year anniversary back in April, Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty has made the top ten list within its first year of launching. Rare Beauty has been able to generate $60 million in revenue and build a following of 2.4 million on Instagram.

Rare Beauty emphasizes the importance of feeling beautiful and comfortable in one's skin and mental health. Selena Gomez centers the brand about self love and gratitude!

=6. Kim Kardashian West - KKW Beauty

Getty

The OG Kardashian sister, Kim Kardashian West and her cosmetic company KKW Beauty ties with Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty with both of them generating $100 million in revenue. However, KKW Beauty far surpasses Crawford's beauty venture in terms of influence with 4.7 million followers.

Known for her nude and neutral shades, KKW Beauty offers consumers a range of eyeshadow, contour lip products in Kim Kardashian's signature style. In addition to her wildly successful beauty line, Kim Kardashian also has found success in her line of SKIMS shape/loungewear and KKW fragrance. The divorcee-to-be may soon drop the W however...

=6. Cindy Crawford - Meaningful Beauty

Getty

Cindy Crawford's Meaningful Beauty is the longest running celebrity cosmetic company with 17 years in the making. Meaningful Beauty generated $100 million securing its place at number 6 among celebrity beauty giants.

With almost two decades under its belt, Meaningful Beauty predates Instagram and thus only boasts 68,800 followers... but this hasn't stopped the brand from retaining its steady influence among celebrity beauty brands!

5. Jeffree Star - Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Getty

At seven years old, Jeffree Star Cosmetics makes the list at number 5. The only YouTuber to place on Cosmetify's list, the brand brings in $106,500,000 in revenue. Despite several social media controversies that have fluctuated Jeffree Star's influence and notoriety, JSC's place in terms of revenue within celebrity beauty brands has remained stable.

Jeffree Star's cosmetic brand rose to popularity with the introduction of his affordable, colorful liquid lipsticks — even more so after his scathing review of Kylie Jenner's lip glosses back in 2016. Jeffree Star Cosmetics now offers a variety products from highlighters to eyeshadow palettes.

4. Lady Gaga - Haus Laboratories

Getty

With only two years in the beauty business, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories comes in at number four, generating $140 million in revenue. Haus Laboratories advertises their products as vegan and cruelty free. It is also the first major beauty brand to launch and exclusively sell their products on Amazon.

Despite a relatively small following of 824,000 on Instagram compared to other celebrity beauty behemoths, the "Rain On Me" singer's cosmetics company has done more than enough to make a name for itself.

3. Kylie Jenner - Kylie Cosmetics

Getty

Reigning Kardashian beauty queen, Kylie Jenner and her company, Kylie Cosmetics, ranks the list at an unexpected number three. Despite garnering more than double the influence of her nearest rival on Instagram at 25,200,000 followers, Kylie Cosmetics is well short of the top of the list — even at $200 million in revenue.

The self-made billionaire's business boomed with the introduction of her famous Kylie Lip Kits and since then has released products ranging from eyeshadows to concealers. With seven years in the business, Kylie Jenner has also ventured into the world of skin and body care with Kylie Skin. Jenner has also recently launched "Kylie Baby" which will target skincare and haircare products to babies.

2. Jessica Alba - The Honest Company

Getty

Actress and businesswoman, Jessica Alba's The Honest Company, charts the top ten list at a surprising number two. With a decade of experience in the beauty industry, The Honest Company brings in around $300,500,000 in revenue.

The Honest Company is known for promoting clean beauty/baby products and holds its place on the American market by providing households options for more ethical consumerism. With 1 million followers on Instagram, the brand advocates for it's sustainable packaging and natural ingredients.

1. Rihanna - Fenty Beauty

Getty

With only four years in the business, Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is the wealthiest celebrity owned cosmetics company with revenues grossing $570 million. Considering Fenty's commitment to inclusivity with 40 shades of foundation and 50 shades of concealer, is Rihanna's success any surprise?