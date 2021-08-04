Jennifer Aniston Says She's Cut 'A Few People' Out of Her Life Due to Their Vaccination Status

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame."

Jennifer Aniston has revealed she's cut "a few people" out of her life who won't get the Covid-19 vaccine or share their vaccination status.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," the "Friends" star told InStyle for their September cover story. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate."

"I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day," she added. "It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion -- but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

The 52-year-old actress has previously stressed the importance of wearing a face mask amid the pandemic. In June 2020, Aniston took to Instagram, encouraging her followers to "wear a damn mask" to protect others and "keep each other safe."

"I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down... jobs are being lost... health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion," she captioned a selfie of herself wearing a mask, below. "And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough."

"I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe," she continued. "People seem worried about their 'rights being taken away' by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate 🙏🏼 "

Aniston concluded, "If you care about human life, please... just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️"

The following month, "The Morning Show" actress again asked her fans and followers to "PLEASE" wear a mask. Taking to Instagram, Aniston shared that her "perfectly healthy" friend Kevin had been hospitalized with Covid-19 and posted a photo of him in the hospital. The Emmy winner also shared an image of herself and her "Friends" co-star, Courteney Cox, both wearing masks.

"We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this...if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask," she wrote in the post's caption. "Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages."