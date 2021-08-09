Why Quentin Tarantino Hasn't Given His Mother a 'Penny' From His Success

Getty

"You get nothing because you said that."

Quentin Tarantino really knows how to hold a grudge.

The director just revealed that he made good on a promise he made to spite his mother when he was just 12 and vowed "she'd never see penny one from my success" when he grew up.

Appearing on a recent episode of Brian Koppelman's The Moment podcast, Tarantino opened up about how he was "really bad at my studies in school" as a kid. He said it got so bad he was "officially known as the dumb kid in class." As he explained it, he "excelled at the things I cared about" -- mainly English and History -- but couldn't even "barely squeak by" on anything else.

Around the time he was 12, 13 years old, Tarantino said he started "pretending to write scripts" -- and that quickly took up all his time in school.

"My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-abilities," said the director. "She was bitching at me about something or other about that and in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career' -- with the finger quotes and everything -- this little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s--- is over.'"

While Tarantino acknowledged that she probably "just meant don't do it in f---ing class when you're supposed to be doing something else," he still took a hard stance against her comments that lasts to this day.

"When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'Okay, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see penny one from my success,'" he said. "There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing because you said that.'"

"I helped her out of a jam with the IRS," he added, "But no house. No Cadillac, no house."

When Koppelman said he could "buy her a f---ing house" because that comment inspired him to keep pushing, Tarantino didn't back down. "No, the air quotes!" he exclaimed, "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Tarantino's been pretty busy since he started writing scripts as a teenager. In 1995, he won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Pulp Fiction" and again in 2013 for "Django Unchained," as well as screenplay noms for "Inglorious Basterds and "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood."