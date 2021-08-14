Iliza Shlesinger Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Husband Noah Galuten

The comedian and her husband are expecting a baby girl.

Iliza Shlesinger and her husband Noah Galuten are going to be parents!

During a stand-up comedy set in San Antonio, Texas on Friday night, Shlesinger revealed she's pregnant with her and Galuten's first child. The couple -- who married in 2018 -- is expecting a baby girl.

"I was so glad to be able to do this show tonight," Schlesinger, 38, told the audience while on stage, adding that she had to move tickets around for many stops on her comedy tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recently, I had to move a lot of tickets because of a scheduling conflict and I just want to say that it's because I've been working on a really big project and you'll be able to see it in January!" she added, lifting up her black t-shirt to reveal her baby bump -- and the crowd cheered in response.

The comedian posted a video of her on-stage announcement on Instagram.

"We can't wait to meet her! And squeeze her BABY LEG!!!!" she captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, the actress opened up to PEOPLE about the news, sharing that she's "excited and open minded." Shlesinger also joked that she now "can unhinge my jaw and eat an entire cantaloupe in one breath."

The "Good on Paper" star also revealed how she and Galuten, 38, came to learn that they were expecting.

"We found out from a test and my assistant was in the room before my husband got there," she said. "So technically she found out first. It was uncomfortable for everyone!"

Shlesinger also added that she and her husband found out the sex of the baby "immediately."

"We didn't want to do a gender reveal and accidentally kill people," she quipped, sharing that the baby girl will arrive "sometime within the next year, for sure."