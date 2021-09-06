Bindi Irwin Calls Dad Steve Irwin Her Daughter's 'Guardian Angel'

Getty

"I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl."

Bindi Irwin shared a touching tribute of her late father, "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, 15 years after his tragic death.

"This sweetheart has been watching her ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve," she wrote alongside a photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior.

"She lights up when she sees him on screen. I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl," she continued. "It’s been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he’s her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior. ❤️"