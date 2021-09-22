Debra Messing Asks 'Why Kim Kardashian?' After She's Named SNL Host

Getty

"Am I missing something?"

Kim Kardashian has been named as one of the hosts of "Saturday Night Live" for its upcoming season -- and actress Debra Messing has some questions, namely, "Why?"

On Wednesday, "SNL" revealed the first four celebrities who will be hosting the sketch comedy series when it returns for Season 47 next month, including Kim. The 40-year-old reality star will appear on the October 9th episode, marking the first time a Kardashian has hosted the show.

Halsey will serve as musical guest.

Following the announcement, Debra, 53, took to Twitter to share her thoughts -- and it's safe to say the "Will & Grace" alum is a little confused. Although Debra acknowledged Kim is a "cultural icon," she also pointed out that when stars are tapped to host "SNL," their appearance often ties into something they are promoting.

"Why Kim Kardashian?" the actress tweeted alongside an article about the news. "I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?"

While "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" said goodbye for good back in June, Kim -- and her famous reality TV show family -- are set to soon grace our small screens once again, this time on Hulu, after the family signed a multi-year deal to produce new content to launch exclusively on the streaming service in the U.S. and on Star internationally.

Although an official release date has yet to be announced, during Disney's Investor Day last December, it was revealed the content is expected to premiere sometime in "late 2021." It's unclear if Kim's appearance on "SNL" will coincide with the upcoming Hulu series, but it's a possibility.

In addition, it's worth noting that the reality star is always promoting her shapewear brand, SKIMS, and also has her cosmetics line, KKW Beauty.