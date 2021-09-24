Internet Divided on Chris Pratt Casting as Mario

On one hand, he's already a star lord who tames dinosaurs; on the other... is he really gonna do that Italian accent?

It's official: Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario, and the internet is.... undecided.

Illumination and Nintendo unveiled a pretty stellar cast for the new upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film on Thursday, with one casting choice in particular causing a stir.

Charlie Day will play eternal-second fiddle brother Luigi; The Queens Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy takes on another royal posting as Princess Peach; Seth Rogen seems pretty spot on as Donkey Kong; Keegan-Michael Key will voice the adorable but equally irritating Toad; no one will argue with Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, despite the apparent age difference; and there was universal excitement at Jack Black taking on kidnap-obsessed bad guy Bowser:

But it was Pratt in the lead as Mario Mario that had most people talking: some for, and some against.

Many Nintendo fans were upset that the voice actor behind the videogame character, Charles Martinet, didn't get a look in.

Others appeared to be annoyed an Italian actor wasn't chosen... although this argument becomes tricky as Mario himself is a Japanese creation (and indeed, even Martinet himself is American of French descent).

More still just seemed to be irked by Pratt, full stop:

Pratt had his defenders of course, with many telling the haters to back off and give him a chance at least.

Some pointed out that another positive to the casting was James Corden wasn't given the role, default:

Most people, however, just had a lot of fun with the casting announcement:

And then there was this guy — who absolutely called it in May of last year (and asked not to be blamed for manifesting it.)

Either way, Chris himself appears pretty psyched about it!

