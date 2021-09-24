Internet Divided on Chris Pratt Casting as Mario

Getty

On one hand, he's already a star lord who tames dinosaurs; on the other... is he really gonna do that Italian accent?

It's official: Chris Pratt is the voice of Mario, and the internet is.... undecided.

Illumination and Nintendo unveiled a pretty stellar cast for the new upcoming animated Super Mario Bros. film on Thursday, with one casting choice in particular causing a stir.

Charlie Day will play eternal-second fiddle brother Luigi; The Queens Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy takes on another royal posting as Princess Peach; Seth Rogen seems pretty spot on as Donkey Kong; Keegan-Michael Key will voice the adorable but equally irritating Toad; no one will argue with Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, despite the apparent age difference; and there was universal excitement at Jack Black taking on kidnap-obsessed bad guy Bowser:

But it was Pratt in the lead as Mario Mario that had most people talking: some for, and some against.

Many Nintendo fans were upset that the voice actor behind the videogame character, Charles Martinet, didn't get a look in.

Others appeared to be annoyed an Italian actor wasn't chosen... although this argument becomes tricky as Mario himself is a Japanese creation (and indeed, even Martinet himself is American of French descent).

More still just seemed to be irked by Pratt, full stop:

ive always kind of felt that you cant make mario the main character because he doesn't have any flaws or struggles. nintendo have tackled this writing dilemma by establishing the character flaw of being voiced by chris pratt — Rebecca Harding ✨ (@itsSupercar) September 23, 2021 @itsSupercar

chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 23, 2021 @hasanthehun

Imagine surviving two recessions and a pandemic only to have to endure Chris Pratt as Mario — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 24, 2021 @JimMFelton

Man I’m not even watching the Nintendo Direct yet but lemme say: Fuck this casting celebrities as video game characters in their movies thing. Let Roger Craig Smith be Sonic, let Charles Martinet be Mario, no one wants to see them reinvent Mario to act like Chris Pratt. — Matt Shipman (@MattShipmanVO) September 23, 2021 @MattShipmanVO

Chris Pratt as Mario was a decision made in a board room of Hollywood execs who have never touched a video game and exactly two robots — Lucy O'Brien (@Luceobrien) September 23, 2021 @Luceobrien

they're gonna have charles martinet talk like Mario as a minor character for one line and pratt mario is gonna go like "ha what a weirdo" and make the dreamworks face for the rest of the film — sylvia (@sylvibullet) September 23, 2021 @sylvibullet

I need to talk about this. As someone who cares closely about this series, I feel like Chris Pratt's Mario is a genuine insult to 25 years of history and is a legitimate detriment to the legacy of Mario, something Charles Martinet has helped build. #BringBackMario pic.twitter.com/HemdDpyXbj — Kyle DeNigris 🐊 (@ItsameWario48) September 24, 2021 @ItsameWario48

Pratt had his defenders of course, with many telling the haters to back off and give him a chance at least.

Some pointed out that another positive to the casting was James Corden wasn't given the role, default:

Major props for Chris Pratt getting the role of Mario. The woke people complaining I guarantee you don't have a Nintendo Switch or any Mario games these losers opinions are invalid. — ZCONNECTION (@RealZConnection) September 24, 2021 @RealZConnection

it's fair to say I have concerns about the new Mario Brothers costumes



But I'm sure Chris Pratt and Charlie Day will kill it either way.#NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/r2Rh0hPL9e — SlyFunkyMonk 🎮 Mario Brothers Movie (life) (@SlyFunkyMonk) September 24, 2021 @SlyFunkyMonk

Everyone is complaining about Chris Pratt being cast as Mario, but I think we should all take a moment to be glad it wasn’t James Corden. — Wendigoon (@Wendigoon8) September 24, 2021 @Wendigoon8

Like I was telling my friend last night...

Chris Pratt as Mario makes perfect sense. 🤣

Chris Pratt is Star Lord. What does Mario collect? Stars! That makes him a Star Lord.

Chris Pratt tames Dinosaurs in Jurassic World. What does Mario ride? Yoshi the Dinosaur.



Checkmate! 😂 — Jordan Sparks (@SuperSparkplugs) September 24, 2021 @SuperSparkplugs

Chris Pratt is a competent voice actor and Mario's voice is distinct enough to be easy to imitate; I think he'll be fine. — DarkLordJadow1 (@DLJGameReviews) September 24, 2021 @DLJGameReviews

Here’s a thought: Let’s wait until we hear a bit of how Chris Pratt voices Mario before crying that the sky is falling… — Mystic X (@mystic_x1) September 24, 2021 @mystic_x1

Most people, however, just had a lot of fun with the casting announcement:

How is Chris Pratt going to compete with this? pic.twitter.com/ZbmUoMChhO — Maxmoefoe Burner (@MaxmoefoeBurner) September 24, 2021 @MaxmoefoeBurner

Chris Pratt after getting cast as Super Mario pic.twitter.com/GDQsSuYV2Y — Justin Whang 🐙 (@JustinWhang) September 23, 2021 @JustinWhang

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) pic.twitter.com/MwwNhjKvZD — Hector»» (@Player_LXIV) September 23, 2021 @Player_LXIV

The black and white image makes it look like this is a memorial for Chris Pratt, with his last words being "Mario". pic.twitter.com/FaT4KTX1p8 — Lance H. (@Imp_Animator) September 24, 2021 @Imp_Animator

Chris Pratt as Jack Black as

Mario Bowser pic.twitter.com/EFID1iclNm — 🍃 Chaz the Weasel 🍃 (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@ChaztheWeasel) September 23, 2021 @ChaztheWeasel

Danny Devito should've been Mario not Chris Pratt, we were robbed. pic.twitter.com/SRYjIRgfjI — Lucina(Hiatus)🦋🇲🇽🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@LucinaDraws) September 23, 2021 @LucinaDraws

italians being deleted after the pratt reveal pic.twitter.com/uubHkSQhYe — John Zobele | christtt (@ccchristtt) September 24, 2021 @ccchristtt

me, literally 24/7: “I cook-a the meatball, I do-a mobster stuff. Oh!”



me, after Chris Pratt Mario: “this is some anti-Italian bullshit fr.” — cass, grass, or ass (@casscois) September 24, 2021 @casscois

And then there was this guy — who absolutely called it in May of last year (and asked not to be blamed for manifesting it.)

I never asked to be blamed for guessing WHAT KNEW WOULD HAPPEN! I DID NOT ASK FOR MARIO PRATT! I NEVER MEANT FOR MARTINET TO BE SENT TO THIS FATE! https://t.co/7dfasG1xIL — StheGeneral (@general_sthe) September 24, 2021 @general_sthe