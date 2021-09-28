Man, Woman and Child Found Dismembered in Burning Dumpster in Texas

AP/Facebook

Only the male has been identified — and his cousin says he was running from someone.

A triple murder investigation is underway in Texas after a horrifying discovery in a burning dumpster.

Shortly after 6 AM on Wednesday morning, Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire outside of a business on Bonnie Dr.; after extinguishing the flames they found three bodies — a man, woman and child — burned and "heavily dismembered."

Some of the body parts were unaccounted for.

The condition of the remains has made identification of the remains difficult; police say the female was either a young teenage girl or an adult woman. The male victim however has been identified as 42-year-old David Lueras (pictured), who had lived on and off in north Texas for 25 years.

According to Fox4, Lueras had several previous run-ins with the law, including charges for burglary, drug, fraud, and theft. His cousin Aaron Torres, who had not seen him in years, told the outlet Lueras had recently reconnected with family out of state in an attempt to hide — because he was in fear for his life.

"I know that he was scared and I know he knew somebody was after him to get him," Torres said. "He wouldn't tell us their names."

"Whoever did this definitely wanted to make an example out of him," Torres speculated. "Got lost with the wrong crowd. But I know he went over there to go hide."

Torres said he has no idea who the other two victims might be.

"Only God knows the truth, you know, we've just got to keep investigating," he said.

Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit has appealed for anyone with information to come forward. "Identifying the perpetrators and suspects of this triple murder is the primary goal of this investigation," they said.