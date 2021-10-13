Adele Reflects on Recording New Album During 'Most Turbulent' Time of Her Life

The singer credits the album with helping her through a time she'd "become so consumed by my own grief"

After weeks of teasing the arrival of her new musical era, Adele has finally confirmed her album "30" will drop November 19.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old singer released a statement to Instagram, sharing the release date and detailing her frame of mind while writing and recording the album for the past three years. The title refers to her age when she separated from husband Simon Konecki.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I hoped to be when I first started it nearly three years ago," she wrote of the album. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was knowingly -- willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

"I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones," she continued. "Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Now "ready to finally" release "30" to the world, she went on to write about how the album helped her and was her "ride or die" throughout "the most turbulent period of my life."

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," she continued. "My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who’s wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f--k it, you only live once.'"

"The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D," wrote Adele. "That friend who snuck in and left a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!"

She also compared the album to a friend who, "no matter what," always checks in -- "even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief."

"I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it," she concluded. "Home is where the heart is."

Adele will drop the first single from "30," a track called "Easy on Me," this Friday. Check out a preview for the video below: