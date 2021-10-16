Jax Taylor Reveals Who He Still Talks To From Vanderpump Rules (Exclusive Clip)

Jax also said why he thought the "original" cast was "great."

Jax Taylor and the "Vanderpump Rules" stars, both former and current, may not be as close as they once were after the huge cast shakeup.

In an exclusive clip of Monday's "The Doctors" (below), Jax revealed who he still keeps in contact with from the Bravo hit, claiming a lot of it has to do with their new parent status.

"I try to keep in touch with Randall [Emmett] and Lala with Tom and Katie," Jax explained. Beau [Clark] and Stassi I'm very close with. All of us -- the ones that have kids. And those are the kind of people I'm with a lot now -- other parents."

Jax and Brittany welcomed baby boy Cruz Michael in early April, while days later Scheana and Brock Davies welcomed daughter Summer Moon. Lala and Randall gave birth to daughter Ocean Kent in March. And in January, Stassi and Beau had daughter Hartford Charlie Rose.

"We all have a lot in common. We're all raising our children together," Jax continued. "All our kids are months apart. That's my main priority right now. And we're just having a lot of fun doing it. A lot of fun raising our kids together."

Jax went on to say that the original cast of "Vanderpump Rules" was "great" because they were "all friends prior to the show."

