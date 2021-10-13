Why Scheana Shay's Fiancé Hasn’t Spoken to His Children In Four Years

Brock Davies opens up about his complicated relationship with his children from a previous marriage.

On Tuesday's episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Scheana Shay and Brock Davies revealed to Lala Kent that Davies hadn't seen or spoken to his children, whom he shares with this ex-wife, in four years.

"It sounds bad, but there's a lot more to it," Shay said in a confessional, before Kent asked whether he FaceTimes with his children at all.

"No," said Davies, 31, who moved from Australia to America after his divorce. He claimed his ex "cut my whole family out."

The 31-year-old admitted that he "felt like a badder husband" to his ex-wife and felt "like I did abandon" his family.

"I felt like I needed to like accept it because I was the one who moved to America, you know," he added. "I moved over here."

Choking up, the rugby player shared that the last time he physically saw his kids was when he dropped them off at an airport and got "a photo saying goodbye to them both."

36-year-old Shay tried to defend her fiancé in her own confessional, saying that there is a lot more to the story than what meets the eye.

She added: "No contact, but it's not for lack of trying. He moved to America to provide a better life for his family."

Davies also noted that he "was very young" when he had decided to get married to his first wife, and was just 20-year-old when he welcomed his first child.

"I was very young, I was a different person" he said. "Me and my ex, we had two beautiful kids. We split up and she felt like I abandoned her and the kids by coming to America. She moved on with the kids' stepdad, who then fulfilled the role of being a dad for my kids."

Though Scheana and Brock downplayed the situation, Lala -- in a confessional -- exclaimed, "This is big deal, what world am I living in?"

Scheana also revealed that the couple's newborn daughter, Summer, shared a birthday with Davies' daughter Winter who was born on April 29th.

The "Good As Gold" singer shared that Davies' ex-wife was not happy to learn that the pair had named their daughter Summer, "as if you're replacing the daughter you already have."

Scheana insisted that the name was a coincidence, and that she had been dreaming of naming her daughter Summer since she was 16.

The couple got engaged in July, they told Page Six that they planned to officially tie the knot in Bali, where they fell in love in 2019.