Jamie Lee Curtis On Parenting Transgender Daughter Ruby: 'I'm Going to Make Mistakes'

Getty

The "Halloween Kills" star said the hardest thing was remembering to call her child "Ruby" and not her birth name of "Tom."

Jamie Lee Curtis opened up more about being the parent of a transgender child, her 25-year-old daughter Ruby.

"I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it," the "Halloween Kills" actress told People. "And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."

The Hollywood royalty, who first revealed she had a transgender child in July, said the she's ready to listen to Ruby to help her be a better mother. "It's speaking a new language," she explained. "It's learning new terminology and words."

"You become a little more mindful about what you're saying. How you're saying it. You still mess up, I've messed up today twice. We're human."

She went on to say the hardest thing was remembering to call her child "Ruby" and not her birth name of Tom. "Just the regularity of the word. The name that you'd given a child. That you've been saying their whole life," she said. "And so, of course, at first that was the challenge. Then the pronoun. My husband (Christopher Guest) and I still slip occasionally."

Ruby, who said she doesn't get upset over her parent's slip-ups, recalled coming out to her parents last year. "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know. It was intimidating — but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."

Although she was planning on tell them face-to-face during a visit to their home, Ruby said she eventually texted them -- and Jamie Lee immediately called her. "Needless to say, there were some tears involved," Jamie Lee said.

As for the expression "a mother knows," Jamie Lee said she knew Ruby had a boyfriend at one point while she still identified as Tom and that Ruby had used the word "bi." "But gender identity and sexual orientation — those are two separate things."

"And I knew that Ruby played female avatars in video games, " she continued. "But when you ask, 'Did you have an inkling that Ruby was trans?' I would say no. But when I replayed Ruby's life, I went, 'Hmm, that, that, those, hmm.'"

Ruby, who works as a video editor for a YouTube gaming personality, also spoke on whether or not her parents being famous created any pressure to come out.

"No one knows anything about me, and I've tried my best until now to keep it that way. But I'm happy to talk about my experiences now," she explained. "But me coming out has nothing to do with my mom being famous. I'm happy to be more visible if it helps others."