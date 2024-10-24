DA Officially Recommends Resentencing of Menendez Brothers In 1989 Murders of Parents

A&E

Erik and Lyle Menendez have been behind bars for over three decades after killing their parents -- Jose and Kitty Menendez -- in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989, something they have never denied.

On August 20, 1989, Erik and Lyle Menendez brutally murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, with two 12-gauge shotguns. The brothers were both found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole.

Now, they have a shot at freedom, as L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón has officially requested they be resentenced after serving nearly 35 years behind bars. Gascón made the announcement on Thursday during a press conference. He also added that in his office, there was not a "universal agreement" on the case.

"I came to a place where I believe that under the law, resentencing is appropriate and I am going to recommend that to a court tomorrow," he said, saying he'll recommend the life sentence without parole be removed. He would want their sentences changed to 50 years to life -- which means, if the judge agrees, they would be eligible for parole immediately since they were under 26 at the time of the crimes.

He added that he didn't want to excuse their behavior, but added, "I understand how sometimes people get desperate ... I do believe the brothers were subjected to a tremendous amount of dysfunction in the home and molestation."

"Since the original prosecution of the Menendez brothers more than nearly three decades ago, our office has gained a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding sexual violence," he added in a statement. "We recognize that it is a widespread issue impacting individuals of all gender identities, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to support all victims as they navigate the long-lasting effects of such trauma."

It's now up to a judge to decide their fate, as the pair could possibly be released from prison or receive a lesser sentence.

Thursday's news conference comes after Gascón announced earlier this month he was reevaluating the case after new evidence -- a letter Erik wrote to his cousin Andy Cano months before the murders, in which he says his father José was still molesting him -- was presented.

The case also received another look after Roy Rosselló -- a former member of the band Menudo -- claimed José had sexually abused him.

The brothers never denied they murdered their parents. Their entire defense strategy hung on them trying to convince the jury why they killed them in cold blood. Their testimony, as well as testimony from many of their relatives, alleged years of physical and mental abuse from both parents, but mainly at the hands of their father.

The brothers claimed their father sexually molested them for years, something which they were prohibited from testifying about in their second trial, after the first ended in a hung jury.

There's been renewed interest in the case since the release of Ryan Murphy's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, as well as their own Netflix documentary, The Menendez Brothers.

After the announcement was made, Menendez supporters took to social media to celebrate.

Menendez Brothers will be eligible for parole.



MALE SEXUAL ASSAULT SURVIVORS DESERVE TO BE HEARD AS WELL!! SEXUAL ASSAULT IS SEXUAL ASSAULT!! LET THIS BE A LESSON THAT WE NEED TO DO BETTER, BE BETTER.



SEXUAL ASSAULT MUST BE TAKEN SERIOUSLY! END OF STORY! — Jiang cheng deserves the world (@jcrights2022) October 24, 2024 @jcrights2022

“I believe they (Menendez Brothers) have paid their debt to society” pic.twitter.com/vIMtgBZj8b — yosi⁷ ☽ (@jungk00ksss) October 24, 2024 @jungk00ksss

I pray the court doesn’t do the menendez brothers wrong now. it would be so cruel to give them this hope of finally being free and taking it away from them — honey (@namhyeokera) October 24, 2024 @namhyeokera

ERIK AND LYLE MENENDEZ ARE ELIGBLE FOR IMMEDIATE PAROLE AFTER THEY ARE RESENTENCED JESUS PLS HELP THEM OMG



pic.twitter.com/c7mkbJceO5 — 🎀SHARON🎀 (@XxSharon02) October 24, 2024 @XxSharon02

omg the menendez brothers will get a resentencing pic.twitter.com/o0xgdsjfCk — alm (@doveslvr) October 24, 2024 @doveslvr

“THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR PAROLE IMMEDIATELY”

pic.twitter.com/0KlUMgJfys — mae | misses wallows.. 😢 (@maejunkielol) October 24, 2024 @maejunkielol

THE Menendez BROTHERS ARE ELIGIBLE FORE RESENTENCING AND REMOVING LIFE IN JAIL. pic.twitter.com/9yzbuGHUms — ana (@withluvselena) October 24, 2024 @withluvselena

OJ murdered two innocent people and walked. The Menendez brothers murdered their disgusting abusive parents and served 30+ years. It’s time. Let them go 👏🏼👏🏼 — 𝕂𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕪 (@bejellyofkelly) October 24, 2024 @bejellyofkelly

DA George Gascon has just advocated for the resentencing and the release of Erik and Lyle Menendez



Let that sink in. After 35 years these boys now have an extremely high chance of receiving justice and going free. I am absolutely beyond overwhelmed. This doesn’t feel real 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/z8fsGsw4n7 — Justice 4 Lyle and Erik (@LyleErikJustice) October 24, 2024 @LyleErikJustice