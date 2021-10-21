Christina Aguilera Channels Xtina Era with Bold Red Hair, Sensual Style for New Music Video

Sony Music Ent.

"Pa' Mis Muchachas" -- featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso -- is the debut single from Aguilera's upcoming Spanish-language album.

The bad girl of pop is back, with Christina Aguilera slipping back into the sexy styles and striking imagery that defined her early 2000s "Stripped" era for her Spanish-language single, "Pa' Mis Muchachas."

The sexy, female-empowerment music video features Xtina -- back in all her sassy glory -- owning a series of scenes in a variety of stunning outfits alongside Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso like a Latinx "Lady Marmalade."

The track itself is an uptempo bop with enough energy to overcome any language barriers fans might have about its lyrical content. The bottom line is it's a feel-good song that gets your moving, featuring Aguilera's signature vocal riffs and prowess.

Each of the women brings their own distinctive style and energy to the piece, enhancing the whole girl-power spirit of the music video. There are almost no men present throughout the production, with a sense it's more about women uplifting women.

There's even a scene with a bunch of women breastfeeding and nary a man walking by to tell them to cover that up or be decent there are children watching or some other nonsense like they should have any say over how a mother feeds her child.

Aguilera spends the bulk of the video sitting on what basically amounts to a throne, belting out effortless runs like she's been doing this for decades -- oh that's right, she has!

But she saves her best twist for the end, with a startling coda that this story is not finished! Will it continue in the next video for her forthcoming Spanish-language album, or just leave her fans on a cliffhanger moment.