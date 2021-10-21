Debra Messing Walks Back Shady Tweet About Kim Kardashian Hosting SNL

Getty

The actress, who questioned why Kim was chosen to host SNL, said she was "just confused."

Debra Messing wants to clear up any misunderstanding about her recent comments about Kim Kardashian.

When it was announced in September that the SKIMS founder would be hosting "Saturday Night Live," Debra had fans labeling her shady after she questioned the move on Twitter, saying "SNL" hosts are usually "performers" who have something to promote. "Am I missing something?" the actress added.

Now, almost two weeks after Kim crushed it at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the "Will & Grace" vet is backtracking the tweet and apologizing.

"I was not intending to troll her, and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize," she said on Wednesday's "Tamron Hall Show." "That was never my intention."

She then called Kim a "phenomenon" and "cultural icon."

"I am someone who grew up with 'SNL,'" Debra continued. "I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula. And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, 'Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?'"

After noting Kim didn't have "anything coming up" and that her E! reality show had just wrapped, Debra said, "I was just confused. I have been living under a rock. I don't have my finger on the pulse of pop culture."

"So I was like, 'Okay. Has she been doing something on the side that I'm not aware of because I've been so focused on activism?' And clearly, it was interpreted differently. I watched her and I thought she was amazing, and I was rooting for her."

Debra concluded by saying she "consistently" lifts up and supports women. "So, I hope that people understand that was never my intention."