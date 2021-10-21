Khloe Talks True's 'Shady' Halloween Costume, Kim's SNL Gig and Kourtney's Public Peeing

YouTube

Khloe also dished on the Kardashian's new Hulu series, including when it will debut.

Khloe Kardashian had a lot to say about her baby girl's "shady" request, her sisters' public urination breaks and the family's upcoming Hulu series.

During a Thursday appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the Good American designer started spilling the tea when Ellen asked what her plans were for Halloween.

After explaining that the family would likely end up at Kim's house -- as Kendall might not be throwing her birthday/Halloween party this year -- Khloe turned her attention to daughter True's "shady" costume choice.

"True's going to be Moana, and she wants me to be Pua the pig," Khloe said, referring to the Disney characters from "Moana." "So, it's a little shady of her, but that's OK. I will be Pua for True."

As Kim's birthday fell on the day the show's episode aired, Ellen asked Khloe what she would be doing to celebrate her sister's 41st birthday.

"Because I know for Kourtney's you posted something really flattering of her," Ellen joked, as she then played the video Khloe shared in April of Kourtney going to the bathroom in public. "Is this something that happens often where she just pees behind a garbage can?" Ellen inquired.

Khloe replied, "She's actually known for her public peeing abilities and Kourtney will tell you that she's one of the best public pee-ers in town."

Agreeing with Ellen that being a public peeing aficionado is not something to be proud of, Khloe added that Kourtney at least "owns it."

"Kim is not a public pee-er, so I don't have videos like that," Khloe continued. "But I like to post really sappy, long emotional tributes to them just cause, you know, one day if I'm not here, I want them to always remember."

"But I don't have that good of content on Kim as I do on Kourt."

Speaking of Kim, Khloe dished on her recent "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig and how everyone was anxious about the appearance except for Kim.

"I was nervous, but not for thinking she's not going to do a good job," Khloe began. "I knew she was going to do a good job. Kim's not going to take on something that she knows she can't do. She wants to challenge herself, but she also loves to prove everyone wrong."

She went on to praise Kim's great sense of humor, saying it's something the public may not get a chance to see often. Khloe also revealed how Kim continued to kill it at the game while putting everything she had into her "SNL" appearance.

"On Friday, she had a 20-hour day. And in between breaks, she's studying law school. She's checking in on her kids -- still doing everything else that she has to do. She's such a workhorse. She's so incredible. And does everything with a smile and looking as fantastic as always."

Ellen then asked Khloe about the family's new reality show on Hulu, which began production after they wrapped "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" over at E!. "I hear it's going to be soon, like we are going to be able to see it in a few months," Ellen said.

"Yeah, I think in a few months either end of January or early February," Khloe explained. "So that's the beauty of Hulu -- we're streaming and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously."

"And we're really excited," she added. "We're so happy to be up and rolling again. It's fantastic."