Candace Owens Describes Alec Baldwin Rust Shooting as 'Poetic Justice'

Because of his Trump criticism.

Candace Owens doesn't seem to feel much sympathy for Alec Baldwin.

In the wake of the terrible accident that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" last Thursday, the conservative commentator used the opportunity to attack the actor over his previous criticism of Donald Trump.

"Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers," she tweeted Friday, per Yahoo.

"What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad."

She deleted it, but only to walk back on her use of the word "murder":

"Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone— not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition," she wrote.

"Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well," she added.

She then re-tweeted conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec: "Alec Baldwin was the producer of this film. Things are not looking good for him."

Baldwin was openly critical of Trump throughout his tenure, most famously skewering him on "Saturday Night Live" weekly.

On Monday morning, Hutchins' friend and fellow filmmaker Rachel Mason appeared on CNN, hitting back at anyone branding Baldwin a "murderer."

"I don't think any person who was in that position as an actor -- no matter where the responsibility ends up lying -- he is so not responsible for this tragic, horrific nightmare of taking the life of my friend," she said. "I wanted him to know that I felt that really strongly. I know he's a decent human being and he feels terrible, obviously. I just really wanted him to hear that, we just had a call about that."

"I'm so grateful I was able to tell him that, because I don't want him burdened with that for the rest of his life. He's in a similar state of everyone else, in deep shock and sadness, feels terrible for the family," she continued. "I hate the way people communicate on the internet sometimes, immediately jumping to the conclusion that he's like a psycho murderer, things like that. Alec Baldwin's not a murderer, he's an actor and he was at the center of something horrible that should have never happened ever to anyone and film sets are gonna learn from this."