Ireland Baldwin Hits Back at 'Disgusting' Candace Owens for 'Foul' Attack on Alec Over Shooting

Hours later, Ireland said she had an "actual conversation" with Candace and shared a screenshot of their DMs.

The controversial conservative pundit had called the tragedy, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, "poetic justice" for Alec's previous criticism of Donald Trump.

"You are the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I've ever come across," Ireland posted to her Instagram Story on Monday. "Regardless of your foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed….Shame on you."

The model also said she was going to take a break from social media, as she was "ashamed" to breathe the "same air as this woman."

"Be a republican. Be unvaccinated. I don't give a f---," she followed up. "There are plenty of liberal ones that I support as well... But one f------ thing I find myself doing is being RESPECTFUL."

"But we aren't debating masks and vaccines and abortion and trans rights here...a woman's life was lost. Your tweets, lack of information, and ignorance are hurting people," she continued. "I respect people's opinions... but if you support these absolute clowns... please don't follow me any more. I beg."

Ireland also asked anyone 'trying to defame' her father over the "tragic situation" to unfollow her as well. "It breaks my heart that people are so hatefully ignorant."

Almost four hours later, she revealed she had an "actual conversation" with Candace and shared a screenshot of it.

In their direct messages, Ireland thanked Candace for "taking the time to have a real conversation" and wished her a "peaceful evening," to which Candace replied, "No problem, same to you."

"I will always stand for what I do... but one thing we need of in this world is perpetuated hate and anger and fighting... especially in the wake of this tragedy," Ireland later posted. "Thanks, again, to everyone who have been so kind and supportive."

On Friday, Candace tweeted, per Yahoo, "Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers."

"What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren't for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad."

She deleted it, but only to walk back on her use of the word "murder," writing, "Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone — not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition."

"Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well," Candace added.

She then re-tweeted conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec: "Alec Baldwin was the producer of this film. Things are not looking good for him."