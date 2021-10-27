RHOBH Reunion Part 3: Erika Slams Kyle and Dorit For 'Mocking' Her Life, Says She's 'Keeping Score'

Bravo

Andy Cohen also asks Erika point blank if she knew about Tom Girardi's alleged theft.

The drama began when Andy Cohen asked the "Pretty Mess" singer which of her costars she believed was "for her" or "against her" during her and her estranged husband Tom Girardi's respective legal messes.

"Ask them," Erika said, before adding, "Yes, I am keeping score." When asked by the Bravo boss what the score was so far, she replied, "I'm gonna keep that to myself."

Kyle then tried to explain that she and the other Housewives were only attempting to understand Erika's situation better when they constantly inquired about Tom's allegations, which was a large source of Erika being upset. Erika replied by saying she was more hurt by the infamous dinner where some of the castmates poked fun at Erika's situation.

ICYMI, Kyle, Kyle's husband Mauricio, Dorit and Dorit's husband PK had a good laugh behind Erika's back at her wild stories about Tom on a recent episode of "RHOBH." The incident came amid Kyle also making other comments behind Erika's back in confessionals.

"To watch the four of you mock my life, mock my family, really hurt me," Erika said on the reunion couch. "Especially after PK had been so kind and we worked so hard on our relationship."

"That sucked."

Kyle said her and Dorit were so "stressed" about that night because they care about Erika, while Dorit said that explaining Erika's situation during the dinner became "so jumbled" and "confused" that it became "preposterous."

"It was not at all, I swear hand on my heart, ever to make a mockery of your situation," Dorit added.

After Erika closed down the conversation by saying she is ready for any questions still lingering about her and Tom's legal issues, Andy brought up the fact that their situation weighs heavier because there are other people involved, as Tom stands accused of stealing from cancer patients, burn victims and the families of plane crash victims.

"I loved my husband. I thought he was great," Erika said. "Now he's allegedly defrauding widows, orphans and burn victims. How the f--- do you think I feel? Horrible. And I've said that over and over and over."

As the ladies and Andy disagreed, arguing Erika had never made that known, Crystal chimed in, saying, "But why haven't you said that to the victims?"

Andy also brought up that many fans perceived the situation as Erika playing the victim, to which she shot back, "I've never said I'm the victim. I am not a victim"

While the other Housewives said it might appear "tone deaf" that Erika continues to flaunt "consumption" and indifference" on her Instagram, Andy turned to the big question on everyone's mind.

"Did Erika know? Did you have any sense that this alleged theft was happening?"

Erika explained, "I do not work at Girardi & Keese. All the financials are kept there."

"So the answer is 'No?'" Andy pushed.

Erika replied, "There's your answer."