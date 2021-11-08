27-Year-Old Astroworld Victim Died Trying to Save His Fiancée, Says Family

Facebook

"[Travis] has blood on his hands," says one of Danish Baig's brothers, "Everybody associated with the Astroworld is accountable."

One of eight victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy, 27-year-old Danish Baig, died while trying to protect his fiancée, according to his family, who are speaking out.

Speaking to multiple outlets, the brothers of Danish Baig -- Basil and Ammar -- mourned the tragic death of their sibling, who attended the Travis Scott-headlined festival with his fiancée Olivia Swingle on Friday night.

According to officials, the incident at the outdoor music festival at NRG Park in Houston, Texas occurred when the crowd of 50,000 began to surge towards the stage after Travis began performing around 9 pm. As people at the front were becoming crushed, a panic ensued, the situation escalated and security personnel became overwhelmed, per reports. 8 people died, with the youngest victim being a 14-year-old boy, according to TMZ.

Basil, 25, -- who was also at the concert with Danish and his fiancée -- and Ammar, 29, detailed the horrifying incident that claimed the life of their brother, and recalled how he died saving Olivia, 25.

"He was there one second and then gone the next," Basil told the LA Times via telephone after Danish's funeral. "My sister-in-law fell down; he was trying to save my sister-in-law and then the next second they were gone. The crowd was just pushing, shoving, hitting, doing horrendous things."

Basil, who got separated from his brother and fiancée, emotionally added, "I wasn't able to find them. I looked all over the place. And I wasn't able to find them."

Heartbreaking to talk to Danish Baig’s brothers today.

Baig was 27 years old and died at the Travis Scott concert in Houston Friday night.

His brother Basil was with him and said Danish died saving the life of his fiancée who was being trampled.https://t.co/Y236XoheLo

— William Joy (@WilliamJoy) November 8, 2021

In an interview with PEOPLE, Ammar said Danish "managed to get it to where [Olivia] was able to get out." He added, "Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it."

The causes of death for the victims, including Danish, are still under investigation. However, while speaking to Dallas news station WFAA, the Baig family said Danish died after being trampled as he attempted to save Olivia.

"He died saving his fiancée. He died trying to save his love of his life," Basil said.

The mass casualty incident on Friday night left at least eight dead, 25 hospitalized, and more than 300 injured, per reports.

Basil told LA Times that Olivia was rushed to the hospital on Friday night. According to Basil, Olivia went to Danish's funeral on Sunday and had bruises on her face and body. "She still has blood in her eyes," he said.

The Baig family told WFAA that the Houston hospital recommended Olivia stay, however, she left to attend her late fiancé's service.

Danish, who was born in Karachi, Pakistan and moved to Texas as a baby, worked as an AT&T district manager. Danish and Olivia, who also worked at AT&T, traveled to Houston from Dallas following months of planning to attend the Astroworld Festival, per PEOPLE.

Both Basil and Ammar spoke about their brother's character, as well as his love for his family and his fiancée, who was his childhood sweetheart.

"He would always take care of his fiancée. He would always get her whatever she wants. They would always have goals, plans, all these things he had in his mind for them," Ammar told PEOPLE. "He just started his life."

"He was an amazing soul," Basil explained to the LA Times of Danish, who was a devout Muslim. "His smile would light up the room. He had the biggest heart, the biggest heart in the room."

Meanwhile, Basil and Ammar both expressed that they demand "justice" and for those responsible -- including Travis and event organizers -- to be held accountable for the death of their brother as well as the other victims.

"My brother was laying on the ground. They were chanting to stop the event. Nobody stopped the event," Basil told WFAA. "We need to stay united and bring awareness to this because this is not how you handle things ... you don't go to a concert to die."

"What happened to my brother is not right and it's unjust and we're going to find justice for him," Ammar said to PEOPLE.

"How was someone even allowed to have a 50,000 people concert with everything going on in the world? And this guy already has a bad track record of his concerts," Ammar added, appearing to reference the past controversy surrounding Travis' concert in Arkansas back in 2017, in which he allegedly incited a riot and encouraged the crowd to rush the stage. The rapper pled guilty to disorderly conduct in February 2018.

While speaking to the LA Times, Basil said his family plans to file a lawsuit, with the outlet noting that Basil blames Travis "for encouraging the chaos and not stopping the show."

"He didn't stop the show for people dying," he said, adding that Danish died toward the end of the concert. "He has blood on his hands. He's accountable for this. Everybody associated with the Astroworld is accountable."

Travis Scott -- who claims he was unaware of how serious things were getting as the crowd surged during his performance per TMZ -- spoke out following the incident, sharing that he was "absolutely devastated" in a statement posted to his social media.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened," he said. The rapper noted that he is working in cooperation with Houston PD and is "committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Travis later took to his Instagram Stories, saying he's "working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time." He also added, "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience."

"Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know?" Travis explained. "I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

Kylie Jenner, who was in attendance and is pregnant with Travis' child, was uninjured, per TMZ. She shared footage to her Instagram Stories from the event, including an ambulance trying to make its way through the crowd. On Saturday night, she broke her silence about the experience.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated," she wrote. "My thoughts are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events."

She also shared sympathy for Travis himself, saying that he cares deeply about his fans and the community in Houston. Echoing what was reported by TMZ, Kylie also claimed that neither she nor Travis were aware of any fatalities until after the show was over.