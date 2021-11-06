Astroworld Festival Releases Statement After Travis Scott Concert Tragedy Leaves 8 Dead, Hundreds Injured

Getty

Kylie Jenner posted a clip showing an ambulance making its way through the crowd.

The Astroworld Festival released a statement after at least 8 people were killed and hundreds injured during Travis Scott's performance in Houston on Friday night.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld festival family tonight -- especially those we lost and their loved ones," the Saturday tweet read. "We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind the festival will no longer be held on Saturday [..] Thank you to our partners at the Houston Police Department, Fire Department and NRG Park for their response and support."

The organization also asked if anyone had information on the "series of cardiac arrests that took place" during the show and thanked public safety authorities for their support.

According to officials, the incident at the outdoor music festival at NRG Park occurred when the crowd of 50,000 began to surge towards the stage after Scott began performing around 9 pm. As people at the front were becoming crushed, a panic ensued, the situation escalated and security personnel became overwhelmed, per reports.

8 people died, with one victim a 10 year old, according to TMZ. The causes of deaths are pending the medical examiner's determination, according to Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña. 300 hundred attendees were also injured.

The ongoing investigation will explore "what caused, one, the issue of the crowd surge, and two, what prevented people from being able to escape that situation," Peña also revealed to CNN.

Early Saturday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement, saying, "What happened at Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying crowd surge."

Kylie Jenner trying to be supportive of Travis Scott #AstroWorld festival & posts this video with EMT in crowd not realizing the tragedy that was already happening? 🚑🚨pic.twitter.com/HKdviVn5TQ — TRUE FASHIONISTA NOW (@tfnow) November 6, 2021 @tfnow

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with the rapper and was in attendance with the their 3-year-old daughter Stormi, posted several clips of the event, including one where an ambulance can be seen attempting to make its way through the crowd towards the stage.