Dwayne Johnson Says He'll No Longer Use Real Guns on His Sets Following Rust Shooting

Getty

"We're not going to worry about the dollars, we won't worry about what it costs."

At the premiere of his action thriller "Red Notice" on Wednesday, the actor told Variety his company Seven Buck Productions will follow the protocol moving forward on "any movie, any television show, or anything we do or produce."

"We won't use real guns at all," Johnson said. "We're going to switch over to rubber guns, and we're going to take care of it in post. We're not going to worry about the dollars, we won't worry about what it costs."

The star went on to say he was "heartbroken" by the tragedy, which involved "Rust" actor Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun that accidentally discharged, killing Hutchins and hospitalizing director Joel Souza.

"We lost a life. My heart goes out to her family and everybody on set. I've known Alec, too, for a very long time."

Within a few hours after hearing the news of the accident, Johnson said he was in communication with his Seven Buck team to discuss making their sets as safe as possible.

"Accidents do happen. And when something like this happens of this magnitude, [that is] this heartbreaking, I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you're going to move forward and how we're going to work together."

Johnson's decision follows other Hollywood productions pledging to stop using real guns, as ABC's "The Rookie" banned live guns, along with "The Boys" creator, Eric Kripke, saying "guns with blanks" will no longer be allowed on set.

And an open letter signed by 200 members of the American Society of Cinematographers on Tuesday called for a ban of functional firearms on set.