Tyler Baltierra In Tears After Emotional Teen Mom Reunion with Daughter Carly

"It doesn't get any easier," says Tyler through tears, after seeing Carly in person for the first time in two years.

It was a roller coaster of emotions for Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra on Tuesday's new episode of "Teen Mom OG."

After going two years without seeing daughter Carly -- who they gave up for adoption when they were just 16 -- the two parents, their other children, Catelynn's grandmother and Tyler's mother all finally met up in person with Carly and her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, for the first time.

"This is a journey we're still trying to navigate emotionally," said Catelynn, as the pair expressed shock over their first born being 12 years old now. "When Ty and I chose a semi-open adoption at 16, I never realized how joyful and painful it would be. After Carly turned 4, the cameras weren't allowed at our visits out of respect to her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa. But now I focus on the girls having a relationship as sisters."

The two are parents to three girls: Novalee, 6, Vaeda, 2, and Rya, who wasn't yet born when the episode was filmed.

MTV cameras captured the group rolling up to a park and waving to the other party, but didn't show Carly, Brandon or Teresa on screen. The show picked up after the meeting.

"We just went to the park with Carly and it went well. Seeing her for the first time in two years was amazing," said Catelynn, as Tyler said Carly and Nova were playing "hard" with each other. They both remarked on how "weird" it was to see how big Carly is now, with Tyler adding that she "talks to [adult-ish] ... I notice I'm saying 10 times more slang words than she is!"

The group met up again later that night for dinner, which again was not captured on camera. After the dinner, Tyler was seen hugging adoption counselor Dawn in the parking lot, tears streaming down his face.

"She adores you guys so much, you know that," Dawn told him. "And it's gonna be the only thing she thinks about and talks about for the next week. It's so meaningful to her, you know."

Crying, he said it doesn't get any easier to see her and then say goodbye. "You wouldn't be human if it did," Dawn told him.

When they returned home after the dinner, Catelynn also said "it never gets easy" to have these brief meetings. Tyler's mom said Carly seemed excited about their meetup though and even commented, "I don't want it to happen because it will be over."

"Sometimes it's hard, but it's worth it," said Catelynn, as Tyler said he never wants "to cry in front of her." Catelynn's grandmother, however, said it might be healthy for him to be honest with the young girl.

"You might be surprised how she handles that," she said, adding they could approach it like, "We're always so excited to see you, but this is the sad part, it's hard to say goodbye."