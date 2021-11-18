Don Johnson Talks Relationship with His Ex-Wife Melanie Griffith, Opens Up About His Sex Life

Getty

The actor also recalled how a recent Covid scare resulted in him missing a screening of his daughter Dakota Johnson's new film.

Don Johnson is sharing some insight into his relationship with his ex-wife Melanie Griffith.

While appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" on Wednesday, the actor revealed how often he talks to Griffith, with whom he shares daughter Dakota Johnson.

"We talk quite often," said Johnson, 71. "I mean, when you have children together, I learned a very powerful lesson, for anybody that's paying attention out there. When you have a child with someone -- whether you're married or not -- you're with that someone forever. And I'm okay with that."

"I love Melanie. We get along and the kids are healthier because of it," added the "Miami Vice" star, who has five children, including Dakota.

Johnson and Griffith, 64, had an on-and-off relationship and were married twice. The two first tied the knot in January 1976, but later separated that July and divorced that November. Johnson and Griffith reconnected in the late '80s and remarried in June 1989. The former couple welcomed Dakota in October of that year. The pair divorced in 1996.

When Cohen asked Johnson which of Griffith's movies is his favorite, he said, "'Working Girl.' Not only because I adore Mike Nichols' stuff, but 'Working Girl' is probably ... that was a great movie for me."

The "Django Unchained" actor was then asked if he and Griffith were "together at the time." ("Working Girl" was released in December 1988.) "We were actually. We got back together before that movie came out," Johnson told Cohen. "I think Dakota [Johnson] was conceived before that movie came out."

In addition to Dakota, 32, Johnson is also father to son Jesse, 38, from his past relationship with Patti D'Arbanville and shares three children with wife Kelley Phleger: Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15.

During his interview with Cohen, the "Knives Out" star also had an NSFW conversation with the SiriusXM host, in which Cohen asked Johnson about his sex life, including whether or not his sex drive has changed over the years.

"Can I ask you a question? You're such a Lothario. At whatever age you are right now, do you still have the same sex drive that you always had?" Cohen asked, to which Johnson replied, "Andy ... yes. Of course, I do." He also noted it "doesn't" go away, also telling Cohen that he "never once had that thought" about wishing his sex drive would disappear.

According to the "Kenan" actor, "you actually get better at it" over time, with Cohen then pointing out that he assumes Johnson has "gotten pretty good at making love at this point." In response, Johnson agreed, noting that he's "turned it into a science."

Cohen then joked that the "Watchmen" star has "all rave reviews on Yelp." Johnson laughed and replied, "Well, I can't guarantee that, you know, circumstances being what they are. You never know what you have to work with. I'm feeling pretty good about the review situation."

Cohen followed up with another question, asking Johnson if there was ever a time when he was single and a woman told him she wanted to have sex with him because she'd "heard great things about [Johnson] as a lover."

"I've had that happen. Yes," Johnson replied, to which Cohen asked if he felt "extra pressure to perform" due to the woman's expectations. The "Blood & Oil" star said he's "never felt any of that pressure because most of my customers leave satisfied."

Meanwhile, Johnson also recalled how a recent Covid scare resulted in him missing his daughter Dakota's new film, "The Lost Daughter."

"The other night, I went to a screening for her movie that she's got out now called 'The Lost Daughter' that Maggie Gyllenhaal directed," he said. "And I had to get there a half-hour early to get tested for Covid. And so I went in, I got tested and so on and so forth. And then I walked out and then they said, 'Oh, you know, come on into the theater and sit down. And we got your seats for you.'"

Johnson -- who was with his wife Kelly -- sat down in their seats. He said he was enjoying some popcorn and socializing before a man approached them.

"The dude comes in and he says, 'Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.' And I said, 'No, whatever you got to say, just tell me here,'" he said. "And he gets really nervous and he leans down and whispers in my ear. He says, 'You tested positive.' So I went, 'No, I didn't.' And he said, 'Yes, you did.' So he asked me to get up. I went out and he got Kelly. I immediately had my assistant call [to get] a second opinion. And of course, it was a false positive."