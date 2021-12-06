Chris Noth Calls Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Feud 'Sad and Uncomfortable'

Getty

Noth defends SJP ahead of the new sequel series.

Mr. Big has Carrie's back.

"I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I'm very close with SJ and [Cattrall's] descriptions of her don't even come close," Noth told The Guardian.

"I just don't like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she's a target and people can be nasty," he added. "I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That's all I'll say about that."

He went on to say that he "liked" Cattrall himself and believed she was "marvelous" as Samantha Jones on the series. "Some people move on for their own reasons. I don't know what hers were," he added, before saying he wished "that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable."

Cattrall has spoken negatively about her time on the HBO hit for years, claiming she's "never been friends" with her co-stars Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

Although there had been rumors of a feud between Parker and Cattrall before, the beef really took off after Cattrall did an interview with Piers Morgan in 2017 and said Parker "could have been nicer to her."

Then, when Cattrall's brother died unexpectedly in February 2018, Parker reached out to her former co-star and offered her condolences in an Instagram post. Cattrall then went off on Parker in another Instagram post, which she captioned: "My mom asked me today, 'When will that Sarah Jessica Parker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?' Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

"Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven't already). You are not my family. You are not my friend," Cattrall continued. "So I'm writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona."

Parker, Davis, Nixon and Noth are all returning for HBO Max's followup series, "And Just Like That," which Cattrall declined to join. When the show was announced, Parker said on Instagram that, despite one follower claiming she "disliked" Cattrall, that wasn't the case. Of her character's absence she added, "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Showrunner Michael Patrick King also recently shut down any and all speculation that Samantha may be dead -- saying, unequivocally, "Nobody's dead. Nobody."