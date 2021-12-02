Lala Kent Details The Moment She 'Got the F--- Out' of Randall Emmett Relationship

Getty

Lala Kent detailed the moment she knew she had to leave Randall Emmett on the latest episode of her podcast 'Give Them Lala.'

On Wednesday the reality star said she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" before she came to terms with the reality of her situation.

"The second that I felt unsafe — I said this in therapy — I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation,'" Lala said of the moment she decided to leave. "I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked."

Of the current season of "Vanderpump Rules", which shows her and Randall planning their wedding, she said per People: "I was someone who thought I was in a very different position than I was in." And admitted it was difficult to watch.

She also acknowledged she may have meddled in other people's relationships due to her own insecurities about what was going on at home. Of the upcoming season of the reality show, Lala said: "I think a lot of it is going to be talking about that and having to answer for a lot of those things."

Previously, Lala said of the split on her podcast in November, "I obviously want to acknowledge that I'm sure everyone knows what is going on between Randall and myself and just in my personal life."

"There will be a time I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot. I'm going through a lot, and I just at this point in time want to protect my child," she said of daughter Ocean she shares with Randall, "She's my No. 1 priority. I know what I signed up for. I'm on a reality television show. But in this moment, it's not about me. It is about my kid, and privacy is the only thing that I'm looking for, for her sake."

Lala stressed that her split hasn't affected her sobriety, in fact, she said the split has made her "stronger" in her sobriety journey.

"I'm kind of putting my steps into play that we work on in AA, which is 'One day at a time,'" explained Lala, who marked three years sobriety in October. "Sometimes it's one minute at a time, and that doesn't just apply to me with drinking, which, surprisingly, even with everything that's going on, I feel like I've never felt stronger in my sobriety."

Rumors that Lala and Randall had split began in October after the former deleted or archived all of her previous social media posts featuring the latter.

On October 17, Lala posted a clip of herself walking through the Beverly Hills Hotel accompanied by two men with Beyonce's "Sorry" playing in the background. "The Row" star also liked a meme that read: "Rumors are swirling that Randall might have had some extracurriculars with a couple of cocktail waitresses," featuring side-by-side photos of Randall and Lisa Rinna holding a gun. She was later spotted not wearing her engagement ring.

Amid the split rumors, TMZ reported that the two were "working on their relationship" and hadn't called off their engagement yet. However, by late October, sources told the outlet that Lala and Randall had officially called it quits, noting that Lala had moved out.

Lala and Randall became engaged in 2018. They welcomed their daughter Ocean back in March.

Randall was previously married to Ambyr Childers from 2009 to 2017. The former pair share daughters London and Rylee.