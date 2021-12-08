Dad-of-Three Falls to His Death Rescuing Driver From Overpass Crash

GoFundMe

A Pennsylvanian good Samaritan fell to his death while helping a stranger on Sunday morning.

Timothy Baclit, 41, died after stopping to help a driver who had crashed into a guardrail on the Bryson Road overpass in Hopewell Township, Pa.; according to his father, he was trying to extract the driver — when he slipped and fell.

The incident occurred around 1 AM, as the father-of-three was driving along the I-376, when he spotted the driver in need.

"All we do know is that there was an accident. Tim and another witness that was there stopped to assist the guy," Baclit's devastated father Scott told WPXI.

"Tim went around the back side of the vehicle trying to help extract the individual, from what we understand. Stood up on the concrete wall and slipped and fell off the bridge."

The army veteran plunged 27 feet; he died of his injuries at the scene. Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating.

His dad told WTAE: "He had the brawn of a grizzly bear, but he had the heart of a lion."

"The thing that is bringing most comfort to his children is that he died a hero," his stepmom Mary Ellen Baclit said.

"I don't think anyone was surprised what he was doing when it happened, that's Tim," she added. "He'd be there for anyone in a drop of a hat, no question."

"He helps anyone," Tim's bereaved girlfriend Vicky Hunter agreed. "He's the most honest person you'll ever meet."

Tim's mom Lorri Hagwood described him as a very good father who dearly loved his three children: 19-year-old Gabby, 17-year-old Kaden, and Chandon, 14.

"He has a sister with a severe disability that he gave his heart to almost daily, and he took care of her," she added.