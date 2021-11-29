Celebrity Stylist Law Roach Mourns Death Of 3-Year-Old Nephew Who Fell From 17-Story Window

Getty

"No one should have to bury a three-year-old baby."

Law Roach is reeling from the loss of his nephew after a tragic accident that involved the three-year-old falling to his death from a Chicago high rise.

On Saturday November 27, the "Legendary" judge took to Instagram to mourn his nephew, Lamar Roach Jr, who died on Tuesday November 23 after he fell out of a 17-story window in Chicago's East Pilsen neighborhood.

The celebrity stylist wrote in a since deleted post, "Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes. This is the toughest thing I've ever had to deal with. No one should have to bury a 3 yr old baby."

"I keep reading this over and over hoping to not recognize his name," Law continued in a separate Instagram story post along with a Chicago Tribune article reporting the incident. "My God!"

"I love you all especially my Tribe," he concluded.

Chicago Police told E!News that the window screen of the high rise building had been pulled inward and police believe the boy had pulled the screen before he fell at 10:40 pm local time.

The toddler was transported to Lurie Children’s hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Lamar Jr's death is under investigation as accidental and police have made no arrests involving the incident.

The Chicago Tribune reported that an autopsy would be conducted on Thursday and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services would also be investigating the incident and have not had any contact with the family prior to the accident.

Law Roach is best known for his work styling celebrities such as Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Tiffany Haddish and other A-lister clients.