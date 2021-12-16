Why Kim Kardashian Regrets 'Arguing' with Kanye West Over Donald Trump MAGA Hat

Getty

"I was very forceful with him."

Kanye West got pushback from a lot of people when he decided to wear a red MAGA hat in support of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" in 2018 -- but his estranged wife Kim Kardashian regrets being one of them.

Appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast on Thursday, Kardashian was asked whether she learned any "lesson" from that incident, after the host brought it up.

"I was very nervous. I didn't want him to wear the red hat on SNL," explained Kim. "I'm not really a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, 'Okay, you guys don't like the red hat, I'll take it off.' I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn't going to go on because he wanted to be who he is."

Though Kim said she's usually a "very neutral" person, she wasn't before his performance.

"I was very forceful with him and arguing with him -- like, 'You have to take that hat off,'" she recalled. "And now, looking back, I thought why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him also."

"I learned a lot from that situation and no matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just wanna do what they wanna do and freedom of speech," she continued. "If you wanna wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. And that, to me, is like a good quality to have -- no matter who is against you and what the circumstances are."

"That's just admirable and that's a really cool quality," added Kim, "even if it's not what I agree with or even if I would have done it differently, I think it's commendable."