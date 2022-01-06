Elmo Reveals Where He Stands With Zoe's Pet Rock Rocco After Cookie Fiasco

PBS/Twitter

“Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious,” he asked.

"Sesame Street's" beloved muppet character Elmo has finally addressed his long standing feud with Zoe's pet rock Rocco.

On Wednesday January 5, Elmo took to Twitter to assure "Sesame Street" fans that he and Zoe were still the best of friends after a clip of him exchanging some heated words with Zoe after she denied him the cookie she was saving for her pet rock.

The original 35 second clip was pulled from a 2004 episode of the children’s show titled "Elmo feels he's treated unfairly by Rocco."

The video starts by Elmo requesting an oatmeal raisin cookie after he exclaims that they are his favorite. Unfortunately for the little red monster, the flavor had already been delegated to a rock. When he realizes that there are none left, he reaches for the cookie in front of Rocco to which Zoe stops him sharing that her rock wanted the cookie.

"Rocco? Rocco's a rock Zoe! Rocco won't know the difference," shouts Elmo.

Zoe responds, "Yes he will, you can't have that cookie Elmo. Rocco wants to eat it!"

In the video you can hear a frustrated Elmo lose his cool after Zoe refuses to give him Rocco's designated oatmeal raisin cookie, "How? How is Rocco going to eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo. Rocco doesn't even have a mouth. Rocco is just a rock. Rocco is not alive!"

Elmo took to Twitter to address the feud and to clear the air about where he stood with Zoe after the cookie debacle.

"Don't worry everybody! Elmo and Zoe practiced sharing and are still best buds forever! Elmo loves you Zoe! Ha ha ha!," the muppet wrote and confessed, "Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."

After the clip went viral on Twitter, users quickly began to pick sides with many followers agreeing with Elmo and his plight to eat an oatmeal raisin cookie.

"The Elmo vs Rocko saga is one of the most astounding things I've ever seen. The funniest part is that Elmo's never in the wrong, but he keeps getting scolded for not playing along," one user commented. "And Zoe gaslights the crap out of him in every situation."