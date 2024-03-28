BBC Justifies Use of AI After Actress Shares She's Being Replaced by Artificial Intelligence

Getty

Sara Poyzer went viral on social media after sharing a notice she received that said her services as an actress would no longer be needed because "we have had the approval from BBC to use the AI generated voice."

Is it a harbinger of things to come, or what the entertainment industry has been fearing -- actors and actresses getting replaced by artificial intelligence -- or is it really not as serious as all that?

The BBC tried to tamper any growing outrage after one actress shared on social media that she was being replaced with AI by offering some context to this particular situation, per Deadline.

"We are making a highly sensitive documentary which features a contributor who is nearing the end of life and is now unable to speak. We have been working closely with their family to explore how we might best represent the contributor's voice at the end of the film when words they have written are read out," their statement reads.

"In these very particular circumstances and with the family's wishes in mind we have agreed to use AI for a brief section to recreate a voice which can now no longer be heard," they continued. "This will be clearly labelled within the film."

Former Mamma Mia! stage actress Sara Poyzer got people all riled up on social media Tuesday when she shared a screenshot she claims was how she found out she lost an acting job.

In the screenshot posted to her X/Twitter account, the message reads, "Sorry for the delay - we have had the approval from BBC to use the AI generated voice so we wont need Sara anymore." It's certainly a pretty blunt message.

Poyzer captioned the image only "Sobering…." with a sad-face emoji, tagging both the BBC Arts X/Twitter account and Equity, the UK trade union for professional performers and other creative workers.

The post quickly went viral, garnering nearly 2 million views, 11 thousand likes, 2,300 shares, and more than 350 comments, with most of those expressing recent fears about AI taking over many different kinds of jobs.

According to The Daily Mail, the email Poyzer shared was a response from a production company working with the BBC with the hopes of hiring her. She was awaiting word when news came back they'd be using AI instead.

The BBC came under fire recently for using AI to promote Doctor Who following viewer complaints. They vowed to stop using the technology in that case.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster recently published its principles on the expanding use of AI: "We will always prioritise talent and creativity - No technology can replicate or replace human creativity. We will always prioritise and prize authentic, human storytelling by reporters, writers and broadcasters who are the best in their fields."

"We will work with them to explore how they could use Generative AI to help them push new boundaries. Creators and suppliers play a vital role in our industry. The BBC will always consider the rights of artists and rights holders when using Generative AI."

Artificial intelligence was at the heart of the recent Hollywood strikes in the United State, with both the actors and writers unions demanding safeguards to protect jobs and livelihoods from the encroaching technology many companies had already begun exploring as cost-cutting measures.