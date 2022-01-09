2022 Golden Globe Winners Revealed in Private Ceremony

Getty

In response to criticism that the HFPA did not have a single Black member, and NBC backing out, the organization opted for a private ceremony without celebrity presenters, or winners present.

Despite no one being able to tune in on NBC or even streaming on its own website, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association still held its annual ceremony and handed out awards for the best in film and television.

Normally one of the marquee awards shows of the year, the 79th Golden Globe Awards went ahead as a private event, though without celebrities as either presenters or on hand to receive their awards. Instead, the HFPA looked to its non-profit grant recipients to present the awards, and speak about their organizations.

Without a broadcast partner or streaming option, the organization instead opted to effectively live tweet the ceremony, revealing the winners in each category as they were announced throughout the evening on Sunday on their Twitter feed. The media was not invited to the ceremony.

In response to the backlash upon finding out the HFPA had zero Black members, the group added 21 new members to increase overall diversity. NBC made the decision to not broadcast the event this year with hope that the HFPA will do the work necessary to diversify and grow so they can work together again in 2023.

It was a big night for HBO's "Succession," with both Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook scoring acting honors for HBO's drama, ahead of its own win for best drama.

Meanwhile, Mj Rodriguez made Globes history by becoming the first openly trans performer to get nominated for and win best actress for her work on "Pose."

On the comedy side, Jason Sudeikis took home the lead acting award for "Ted Lasso," while Jean Smart took lead actress ahead of "Hacks" taking best series, musical or comedy.

O Yeong-su represented for Netflix's breakthrough Korean-language hit, "Squid Game," taking home the trophy for his work in a supporting role, while Kate Winslet, as expected, scored for her work in "Mare of Easttown."

Nearly 30 years after picking up his first nomination for "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Will Smith finally scored his first-ever Golden Globe for his work on "King Richard." It was his sixth career nomination across television and film.

Meanwhile, Jane Campion made it back-to-back wins for female directors for "The Power of the Dog," and is still only the third to ever win after Chloé Zhao and Barbra Streisand. Campion later doubled the honor by also picking up the best dramatic picture trophy.

Andrew Garfield and Rachel Zegler proved the musical alive and well, with both scoring big for their work in "Tick, Tick … Boom!" and "West Side Story," respectively. "West Side Story" took it a step further by also taking home best picture, musical or comedy.

In a surprise, and despite a critical drubbing for the film, Nicole Kidman manage to score for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in "Being the Ricardos." Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS nabbed their first Golden Globes for the James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die."

You can check out the full list of winners below:

Best Television Series, Drama

- “Lupin” (Netflix)

- “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

- “Pose” (FX)

- “Squid Game” (Netflix)

- WINNER: “Succession” (HBO)

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

- “The Great” (Hulu)

- WINNER: “Hacks” (HBO Max)

- “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

- “Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

- “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

- “Dopesick” (Hulu)

- “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

- “Maid” (Netflix)

- “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

- WINNER: “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

- Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

- Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

- Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight)

- Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

- WINNER: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

- Brian Cox (“Succession”)

- Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”)

- Billy Porter (“Pose”)

- WINNER: Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

- Omar Sy (“Lupin)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

- Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

- Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

- Issa Rae (“Insecure”)

- Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

- WINNER: Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

- Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

- Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

- Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

- Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

- WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

- Jessica Chastain (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

- Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

- Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision“)

- Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

- WINNER: Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

- Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

- Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

- WINNER: Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

- Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

- Tahar Rahim (“The Serpent”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Television

- Jennifer Coolidge (“White Lotus”)

- Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”)

- Andie MacDowell (“Maid”)

- WINNER: Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

- Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Television

- Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

- Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

- Mark Duplass (“The Morning Show”)

- Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

- WINNER: O Yeong-su (“Squid Game”)

Best Motion Picture, Drama

- “Belfast” (Focus Features)

- “CODA” (Apple)

- “Dune” (Warner Bros.)

- “King Richard” (Warner Bros.)

- WINNER: “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

- “Cyrano” (MGM)

- “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

- “Licorice Pizza” (MGM)

- “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (Netflix)

- WINNER: “West Side Story” (20th Century Studios / Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Best Director, Motion Picture

- Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

- WINNER: Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

- Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

- Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

- Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

- Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

- Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

- WINNER: Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

- Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

- Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

- Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”)

- Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

- Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

- WINNER: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

- Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

- Marion Cotillard (“Annette”)

- Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”)

- Jennifer Lawrence (“Don’t Look Up”)

- Emma Stone (“Cruella”)

- WINNER: Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

- Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

- Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

- WINNER: Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

- Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”)

- Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

- Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

- WINNER: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

- Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

- Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

- Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

- Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

- Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”)

- Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)

- Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

- WINNER: Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

- Paul Thomas Anderson — “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

- WINNER: Kenneth Branagh — “Belfast” (Focus Features)

- Jane Campion — “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

- Adam McKay — “Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

- Aaron Sorkin — “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios)

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

- “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight Pictures) — Alexandre Desplat

- “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Germaine Franco

- “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) — Jonny Greenwood

- “Parallel Mothers” (Sony Pictures Classic) — Alberto Iglesias

- WINNER: “Dune” (Warner Bros.) — Hans Zimmer

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

- “Be Alive” from “King Richard” (Warner Bros.) — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

- “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” (Walt Disney Pictures) — Lin-Manuel Miranda

- “Down to Joy” from “Belfast” (Focus Features) — Van Morrison

- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

- WINNER: “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die” (MGM/United Artists Releasing) — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Motion Picture, Animated

- WINNER: “Encanto” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- “Flee” (Neon)

- “Luca” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

- “My Sunny Maad” (Totem Films)

- “Raya and the Last Dragon” (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

- “Compartment No. 6” (Sony Pictures Classics) — Finland, Russia, Germany

- WINNER: “Drive My Car” (Janus Films) — Japan

- “The Hand of God” (Netflix) — Italy

- “A Hero” (Amazon Studios) — France, Iran