2022 SAG Award Nominations Announced: See The Full List!

AppleTV+/MGM/Netflix

"Squid Game" made history, while Lady Gaga, Ted Lasso and Succession came out on top.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram Live on Wednesday morning to announce the nominees for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

On the film side, "House of Gucci" and "The Power of the Dog" took in the most noms, with Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and the "Gucci" ensemble as a whole all getting some love. For TV, "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" came out on top, with five noms a piece.

"Squid Game," meanwhile, made history by becoming the first foreign-language series to nab an outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series nomination. Stars Lee Jung-jae and Hoyeon Jung both scored solo acting noms as well.

This year's ceremony will be held in person at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, February 27 and air live on TNT and TBS. No host has yet been announced, though Helen Mirren will be accepting the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Full nominations below:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz – "BEING THE RICARDOS"

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank – "THE POWER OF THE DOG"

ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon – "TICK, TICK…BOOM!"

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams – "KING RICHARD"

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth – "THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker – "THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE"

OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda – "THE LOST DAUGHTER"

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani – "HOUSE OF GUCCI"

JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin – "RESPECT"

NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball – "BEING THE RICARDOS"



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie – "THE TENDER BAR"

BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters – "LICORICE PIZZA"

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi – "CODA"

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci – "HOUSE OF GUCCI"

KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter Gordon – "THE POWER OF THE DOG"



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma – "BELFAST"

CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter – "NIGHTMARE ALLEY"

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita – "WEST SIDE STORY"

KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon – "THE POWER OF THE DOG"

RUTH NEGGA / Clare – "PASSING"



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BELFAST

CODA

DON'T LOOK UP

HOUSE OF GUCCI

KING RICHARD



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK WIDOW

DUNE

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

NO TIME TO DIE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS