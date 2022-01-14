Former Bachelorette Contestant Clint Arlis Has Died at 34 -- Nick Viall Pays Tribute

ABC

"A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon," tweets Viall of the man he competed against for Kaitlyn Bristowe's affection on Season 11.

Bachelor Nation is in mourning as it processes the loss of one of its own far too soon. In a Facebook post, Clint Arlis' sister Taylor shared that her brother had passed away on January 11. He was 34.

Clint competed on the 11th season of "The Bachelorette," which featured current "Bachelorette" co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe in the lead role.

"It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th," wrote Talylor Lulek on Tuesday. "Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss. Details on the service will follow.

Thank You."

High school wrestling coach Scott Bayer, who works with Clint's father at Clint's alma mater and got to know Clint well over the years, honored the former wrestler with a lengthy series of posts on Twitter.

"I have found him to be extraordinarily devoted to his family and deeply committed to the sport wrestling at a level few of us have ever reach in our careers," Bayer wrote of Clint, talking about how Clint always took the time to come back and share what he'd learned with the next generation of students.

"He was a talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor and palpable authenticity," wrote Bayer. "His legacies as a fierce competitor, tireless worker, a caring influence to younger Batavia wrestlers, a devoted friend and a loving son and brother will resonate far beyond his days in our presence."

The architectural engineer from Illinois scored the first one-on-one date of the season and made it to the third week of the competition, but he's probably best known by the slogan, "Villains gotta vill" and his early-game "bromance" with fellow contestant JJ Lane.

Nick Viall, who also competed that season, paid tribute to the Bachelor Nation alum on Thursday, tweeting, "Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyn's season and I always enjoy our time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint."

Nick was runner-up that season, ultimately losing out to Shawn Booth. Kaitlyn and Shawn's relationship lasted until 2018. Since then, she has become engaged to fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick and co-hosts "Bachelorette" alongside Tayshia Adams. Viall would go on to become "The Bachelor" for Season 21.