Martha Stewart Reveals Surprising Reason She Broke Up With Sir Anthony Hopkins

"All I could think of was him eating, you know …"

No actor wants to be typecast...especially when their most memorable character is a psychopathic cannibal.

And while Hannibal Lecter has done nothing to hold back two-time Oscar winner Sir Anthony Hopkins' career it may have sabotaged his dating life -- at least according to Martha Stewart.

The iconic American businesswoman got into how Hopkins was maybe a little too convincing in 1991's "The Silence of The Lambs" during a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

During a game of "Two Truths and a Lie", the 80-year-old offered as one of the potential lies: "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter."

On the screen behind Stewart and DeGeneres were three statements that included her perception of Hopkins during their relationship, her regret for not accepting the invitation to host "Saturday Night Live" and a possible tattoo of her dog Creme Brûlée on her foot.

When the 63-year-old talk show host thought it was a lie, Stewart confirmed her relationship with the Academy Award winner as well as the reason they had parted ways.

"I have a big, scary house in Maine that's way by itself on a hundred acres in a forest and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there. I couldn't because all I could think of was him eating, you know …" she alluded to his character’s cannibalistic tendencies.

During the segment Martha also revealed that she had previously been struck by lightning three times. Much to Ellen's disbelief, the home keeper shared that there were potential benefits to being struck by lightning.

She shared, "It's actually crazy. I think it's actually good for you. If it doesn't kill you, I think it's good for you."

When DeGeneres asked her what it felt like to be struck by lightning, Stewart replied with a simple answer, "Horrible."

"Once it came out of my water faucet. I was leaning against my iron sink and I saw the lightning go down the pipe in my garden then back up through the water, hit me on my stomach and threw me on the floor," she recalled. "And my husband found me. I was alive, but not very comfortable."

"The other time, the lightning bolt came right through the skylight in my house...I just attract electricity…"