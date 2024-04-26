Jimmie Allen Clarifies Timeline on Twins' Conception Amid Marital Woes With Estranged Wife

YouTube

Allen is adamant he didn't get a "married superfan" pregnant, after welcoming twins with a woman who isn't his now-estranged wife, Alexis Gale.

Jimmie Allen is clearing a few things up.

The country singer sat down for an interview with Kathie Lee Gifford, released on his YouTube channel Tuesday, in which laid out the alleged timeline in which his twins were born before he got back together with his estranged wife Alexis Gale.

"[The twins have a] different mother -- my friend Danielle," he said of fraternal twins, daughter Aria and son Amari, 1. "I've known Danielle for years. Way before I became 'Jimmie Allen.' And at the time that she got pregnant with the twins, I wasn't with Lexi, and [Danielle] wasn't with her husband."

The "Down Home" singer continued, "But it's interesting just watching how life happens whether you plan it or whether you're ready for it or not. So Danielle was pregnant first, because me and Lexi weren't together when Danielle got pregnant."

"Twins were born first," he made clear. "Then me and Lexi decided we wanted to try to work on [our relationship]."

Things were made all the more complicated as Gale then got pregnant with the pair's third child. While the twins were born in the summer, Alexis gave birth to her and Allen's son Cohen in September.

Allen said that when he shared the news of his twins' birth on Instagram, things got "misconstrued."

"These articles come out, 'Jimmie Allen Gets Married Superfan Pregnant.' That couldn't be farther from the truth," Allen maintained. "She's not a superfan. She's a friend. And she wasn't with her husband and I wasn't with my wife."

"I am healing and growing for me and my children," he continued.

While he and Gale attempted to fix their marriage, Allen told Gifford that deep down, he knew it was over.

"Why? If I know that I don't want to be in a relationship and I don't want to be married and I know that she's not the person for me, and I'm not the person for her, why would I do that again to her?" he said of reconciling with Gale. "Why would I do that again to myself? It's gotta be right."

Allen admitted to cheating on Gale, something he said he rationalized in the moment before coming to the realization that he had done his wife wrong.

"For the longest time in my head I remember thinking, 'OK well as long as I'm providing for my wife and for my children I'm good. I have the freedom to do whatever I want,'" Allen explained. "And that's not the right mentality. It’s wrong. I made a commitment, and I should've either stuck with it or ended it. I cheated on her multiple times. She knew about it."

In addition to the infidelities that were present throughout their marriage, there were also allegations of sexual assault leveled against Allen. While the case has since been dropped, the Delaware-born musician said he was "heartbroken" and felt betrayed by the woman who was suing him, whom he thought "cared" about him.

"Looking at it now, I would totally do everything different," Allen said. "Biggest change I would've made -- personally -- I wouldn't have gotten married. Or if I did, I felt like I would be honest about who I am, and the type of relationship I want."

Allen ultimately admitted that he wasn't ready for marriage when he and Gale tied the knot in 2020, and again in 2021, but felt pressured by people around him to do what he "should do."

"When I got married, I knew I wasn't ready to be a husband," Allen said. "But I was at this point in my life where it felt like I should do that because I heard constantly, 'You should be married, you should be this.'"

He and Gale are still in the process of divorcing, despite reconciling in October.