Mary Cosby Explains Why She Ditched RHOSLC Reunion Taping: 'It Was One-Sided' and 'Lies'

"I mean, how many titles did they put on me? I was a lot of things this season. I was everything. I mean, call me Batman."

As always after a new "Housewives" season on Bravo, Andy Cohen and the women in the cast of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" came together to film the show's reunion special. But there was one Housewife missing.

Mary Cosby was a major part of the show's Season 2 storylines, but she opted out of appearing in the reunion special. Now, the reality star is breaking her silence about that decision and it appears to be just what everyone was assuming.

"The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn't go because it was one-sided," said Cosby during a Twitter Spaces chat on Tuesday. The conversation was shared also to the CrazyAboutBravo Instagram feed, as noted by People, which brought it to an even wider audience.

"Everyone heard one side of what they felt was-- I mean, they told lies, one side of my story," Cosby said. She went on to get a little more specific, saying that she was not going to go on "a four-part reunion" to "talk about this guy who has passed."

This was likely a reference to Cameron Williams, a fellow member of her church who passed away. Williams was also friend with cast-member Lisa Barlow, who alleged that he "mortgaged his house" to give $300,000 to Cosby's church.

Also, it's not been confirmed it will be a four-part reunion, either. Even the interviewer had to jump in with a now-hold-up-a-minute interjection to ask if it was really going to be that long.

Cosby's response was that they put a whole lot on her. "I mean, how many titles did they put on me?" she asked. "I was a lot of things this season. I was everything, period. I mean, call me Batman."

So if it's not a four-part reunion, Cosby can just argue that it would have been if she and all her "titles" had shown up. We think Batman would be more than deserving of a whole hour by itself.

The reunion isn't the first gathering with her cast-mates that she's missed, either, but it may well be her last.

A long-standing officially unofficial rule on the "Real Housewives" franchise is that if you skip the reunion, you're no longer a part of the cast. Fans have already begun to speculate if that's what will happen with Cosby, with ET suggesting via an insider that she's probably done.

Cosby has been at the center of a lot of controversy throughout the season. Not only has her church been questioned and compared to a "cult," but the reality star has made a couple of racist comments that have landed her in hot water.

First, Cosby made problematic remarks about Jen Shah, after her costars compared accusations about her "cult like" congregation to Jen's money laundering and wire fraud scandal. "When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug," Cosby said during the episode. "Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!"

Cosby got in trouble again when the women all attended a luncheon celebrating costar Jennie Nguyen's Vietnamese heritage.

At one point, the women were remarking how good Jennie looked as a blonde after she tried on one of Meredith Marks' wigs prior to the lunch. "I bet you looked pretty," said Mary, before adding, "You do have yellow tones though."

After seeing a photo of her in the wig, she added, "Ooo nice, I like the slanted eyes. Love it."

In a later episode, Cosby also mocked Jennie's accent -- something Meredith Marks told her to stop -- before Mary later defended her eye comment to Jennie herself. "Really? I love slanted eyes. I don't mean any harm by that," she said, as Jennie explained why it was offensive.

"That's a feature and that's a beauty in America," Mary said, before adding, "But cultures are different and I respect that." She then told Jennie she would "never walk down that road" again and apologized for what she said.

She wound up on social media after both incidents apologizing and insisting that her intentions weren't racist. In her since-deleted Instagram post following the comment about Mexicans, she wrote, "I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life."

In response to her comments to and about Nguyen, she tweeted, "I wasn't coming from a place of racist! I was complimenting! I'm not racist by definition! Sick of people judging me as if you can!" Nguyen responded that people need to be held accountable for their words and she was looking forward to the reunion -- but then Cosby skipped out on that.