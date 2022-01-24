Fredrik Eklund Quits Million Dollar Listing: 'End of An Era'

Getty

His exit comes after a tense season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

Fredrik Eklund is on the move -- straight off of Bravo.

The "Million Dollar Listing New York" star announced Monday that he has quit the show that made him a household name, after over a decade years working for the network.

"After an amazing 11 years, I've decided it's time for the next chapter in my life, and to leave Million Dollar Listing. It's an end of an era and a new start for me," wrote Eklund, announcing the news on Instagram. "I let Andy, the Producers and the Executives know last week how grateful I am. Eternally grateful, I mean what an incredible run we had together."

"All of my most memorable milestones from the last decade I shared with all of you: meeting Derek, our wedding, the miscarriages, the birth of our twins, and all the beautiful properties. I will always cherish that shared experience," he continued.

"I've always said it's been like elevated therapy to film and then watch my crazy self (the good, the bad, the ugly). I got to be myself even when it was difficult. In 2010 when we started filming, I was an up-and-coming agent with a very small team," he reflected. "The show gave us superpowers and became the engine in building what has become the nation's largest and most prolific team that reached $4.5 billion in 2021. I have the show to thank for a lot of it."

Eklund wrote that he "always LOVED filming," even when things could get dramatic. He went on to call the crew behind the scenes a tight-knit family, before sharing some of his favorite memories from his run.

"I filmed with 50 Cent, Rebel Wilson and Larry Silverstein who showed me around the Freedom Tower and World Trade Center he rebuilt!" he wrote. "We covered the mega storm Sandy and the Covid pandemic. We just kept going. I was relentless, cocky, crazy, fun, emotional, vulnerable and everything in between and I grew so much because of the show."

"Now it's time for my next chapter. There is more to do, new projects and experiences, my kids are growing and my business is pulling me in all sorts of exciting directions," he added. "Thank you to Bravo, my cast mates from both coasts, and the incredible crew. We made television history together."

"Lastly, I want to give a special thank you to all the viewers for continuing to be by my side for this

journey," he concluded. "I can't wait for you to see what's next. You truly changed my life."

Eklund married Derek Kaplan back in 2013 and the two welcomed twins Milla and Fredrik Jr. in 2017 via surrogate.

His time on Bravo includes nine seasons on "Million Dollar Listing New York," as well as an appearance on Season 12 of "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" before joining the show full time for its most recent 13th season.

It was actually a pretty tense season for Eklund, who had major drama with costars Josh Flagg and Josh Altman. According to a recent interview with PEOPLE, Altman said he hadn't spoken with Eklund since they wrapped filming months ago -- and made it clear they wouldn't be patching things up.

"We don't see eye to eye on a lot of things, but especially I'm just not a fan of ordering your own trophy. I was friends with him for a long time, and I noticed many things that I let slip, that I swept under the rug, but it got to the point where now that I'm a dad, you kind of just cut people out of your life that don't bring positive support," he said.